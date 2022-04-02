The request that Kevin Durant made to the Golden State Warriors

In an interview with the portal ‘The Ringer’, Kevin Durant made a request to the Golden State Warriors that would make Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson happy.

does it start to shake Lebron James? Golden State Warriors formed one of the most fearsome Big-4 in the history of the NBA and ‘The king’ He suffered it firsthand by losing two Finals with a single game won and a sweep at the hands of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company.

Durant’s time with the Warriors left Golden State fans wanting more titles, since in three seasons he managed to lead the team with two championships in three consecutive NBA Finals. KD left a legacy in the Dubs and didn’t hesitate to make a special request of them.

There would be no better news for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson than an unexpected Kevin Durant’s return to Golden State Warriors, but the Brooklyn Nets star’s request did not go through a return to San Francisco. KD wants his legacy in the Dubs to remain immortality.

Beyond the two NBA titles he won, which is not a small thing, Durant won two Finals MVP awards and an average per game of 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the three seasons he played for the Warriors. Kevin ordered something that would undoubtedly make Curry and Thompson happy.

Curry and Thompson will rejoice: Kevin Durant’s request to Warriors

“Oklahoma City Thunder you have to remove my shirt. It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t. Same with Golden State Warriors. I’m still doing what I’m doing here in Brooklyn, but if I continue what I’m doing for four or five years, I’ll feel the same way about this team. I better have a house. Because I feel like I’m basketball. I breathe it. This is my DNA. I dedicate time, respect and love to each of these teams on and off the court to earn that kind of recognition. If I don’t, then it’s personal.”he claimed Kevin Durant in an interview for the portal ‘The Ringer’ (El Timbre).