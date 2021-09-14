“The return of The Rock could prove to be a boomerang”

The Rock played his last WWE match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, when he defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds. Over the past few years, rumors have intensified regarding a possible dream match between ‘The Great One’ and his cousin Roman Reigns, who defeated John Cena at SummerSlam, strengthening his status as the company’s iconic face.

The ‘Tribal Chief’ will first have to resist the onslaught of Brock Lesnar, author of a sensational return to the ring after more than a year of absence. The showdown between the two will take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia or directly at the Survivor Series.

In a long interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo explained that the eventual return of The Rock could prove to be a boomerang for the Stamford federation.

Vince Russo skeptical about the return of The Rock

“First of all, getting The Rock back in the ring isn’t exactly a low-cost operation. They will have to give him a lot of money, which is not a secondary aspect if we take into account the effects of the pandemic that is still ongoing ”- Russo analyzed.

“The WWE Universe will obviously be thrilled when they hear The Rock’s music in the arena, but how many appearances will it be? He is now a Hollywood star, he is no longer a full-time superstar.

He may have time to start a good feud with Roman Reigns, which would be one of the most interesting things in recent years. But what will happen when The Rock returns to Hollywood a few weeks later? ” – he added.

The highly anticipated challenge between The Rock and Roman Reigns is expected to take place at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 or at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Dwayne Johnson holds the record for the most participations in the main event of Raw and SmackDown, as well as having collected a series of memorable feuds (above all the one with Stone Cold Steve Austin).

In 2016, the US weekly ‘TIME’ included him among the 100 most influential people in the world.