The rice diet for fast weight loss, what it consists of

The rice diet allows you to lose weight quickly: there is in fact a perfect way to lose weight in a short time.

Rice can be a good ally of one’s health and metabolism: the substances it contains can help the body a lose the pounds you need. There is one for this specific diet – called precisely Rice Diet – which is based on a fast and satisfying weight loss.

What exactly does this diet consist of? There are some rules to followe: here are the indications that can lead to a rapid weight loss.

How does it work

A diet based mainly on rice allows you to lose weight 20 kg in 30 days: the Rice diet consists in fact on the intake of brown rice, black rice, basmati, red or wild rice. In fact, these foods help the body lose weight quickly, thanks to a high fiber content and ad a low calorie intake.

There Rice Diet can be respected by following two versions: the first is the strong type (with a duration of 9 days) and the second is that soft (which instead lasts a good 30 days). The latter is divided into two phases:

There detox phase has a duration of 15 days and takes place a detoxifying action for the body . They assume 800 maximum calories per day with rice, low-fat cheese, vegetables and fruit;

has a duration of 15 days and takes place . They assume with rice, low-fat cheese, vegetables and fruit; There maintenance phase also includes in nutrition different foods such as legumes, fish, white meat and various types of cereals. You can therefore take in maximum calories equal to 1200 kcal per day.

The advantages and contraindications

When it is consumed brown riceassumes a large amount of fiber and little sodium (thus allowing for weight loss). This food also has a diuretic powerwhich allows you to eliminate excess fluids and toxins quickly. In this way, the body goes to deflatecellulite is reduced, the skin appears more bright and disappears feeling of heaviness and tiredness.

Despite this, however, some may also occur contraindications: it is in fact a diet very strict and it is important to follow him under the supervision of a nutritionist or attending physician. Fast weight loss can also lead to a fast weight recoveryafter the interruption of the diet: it can also follow one decrease in muscle massa lowering of blood pressure it’s a vitamin deficiency.

In short, if you intend to lose pounds in a healthy and risk-free way, it is important: