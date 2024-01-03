“The Richest” | Daily list

Forbes magazine, which tracks everyone (it’s very gossipy), just released a list of the 10 richest people in the world.

(And also women, the list is headed by the Frenchwoman Françoise Bettencourt, the only heiress of her parents, owners of the L’Oreal cosmetics brand).

In the richest countries in the world, there are many children who have begun to change the world through technology. They are the overlords of technological growth thanks to Microsoft and cell phones, the ones who changed the universe by creating many platforms called “social networks”.

Thanks to this, we are now all online, have accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and communicate through WhatsApp, which is also a phone.

Number one right now is Elon Musk, a South African who appears to be a genius and came to the United States at age 17. He has three main companies: Tesla, an electric car company, a space rocket company, and now he has added Twitter and changed his name to X. He is worth 2.513 billion and is 52 years old.

Next comes a Frenchman named Bernard Arnault, 74 years old and 200 billion. He is the owner of famous luxury goods such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany.

Number 3 is Jeff Bezos of Amazon with a population of 168 billion and age 59. 4th Larry Ellison from Oracle, 135 billion and 79 years old.. 5th. Mark Zuckerberg, he is only 39 years old and worth 125 billion, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Who are the richest people in sports, are they close or far from these figures?

In first place is Michael Jordan with more than 3 billion, Tiger Woods with 2.5 billion, Arnold Palmer (golfer) 1.7 thousand, Jack Nicklaus (golfer) 1.6 billion, Cristiano Ronaldo 1.5 billion, LeBron James 1, 5 billion and Lionel Messi 1.4 billion. .

In the last three places are Floyd Mayweather Jr. with 1.4 billion, Roger Federer and golfer Phil Mickelson with 1.3 billion.

It is easy to conclude that the distance between both scenarios is vast, but athletes have earned a lot of money through talent and dedication.

Which Dominican has accumulated the most wealth? They’re from the MLB and the NBA, and we’ll see that next time.

A BIT MORE:

– Steve Ballmer is one of the ten richest people in the world with a fortune of 112 billion and age 67 years, he is also one of the founders of Microsoft and is involved in sports. In 2014, after he split from Bill Gates, he bought the Los Angeles Clippers NBA team for a reported $2 billion. Now, 9 years later, the value of this club is estimated at 4.68 billion US dollars.

Bill Gates, by the way, is in 6th place. place with 119 million and 68 years of age.. And the famous investor Warren Buffett is 7th. with 118 billion and an age of 93. Of all of them, he is the person who practiced simple living and humility the most.

– For athletes and sportsmen, it is worth saying that a significant part of their wealth includes good sums earned from advertising contracts, which does not count for businessmen.

Such is the case with Michael Jordan and the famous tennis brand Nike, which has long been a world leader.

Lately, two of these super-rich gentlemen, Gates and Buffett, have suffered from divorces, and their spouses have naturally received huge sums of money.

All these rich people also devote large amounts of their money to charity, research and special assistance to universities. Their universe is completely different from the universe of ordinary people.

What to do with this amount of money? Give it where it’s worth.

OF INTEREST:

