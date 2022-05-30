The risky photographs of Yailin La Más Viral with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Yailin, the most viral, is a 22-year-old Dominican rapper and singer who managed to become famous thanks to a video she posted on her social networks. Then, she took center stage and controversial the romance that began with the ragpicker Anuel AA, with whom he ended up marrying. The artist raised the temperature by challenging the limits of Instagram.

In recent days, the Latin magazine ‘People in Spanish’ published the list of ‘The 50 Most Beautiful’ and yailin, the most viral entered that prestigious magazine. The magazine announced the two winners and the influencer was chosen as the prettiest of all. The one born in the Dominican Republic won the popular vote to be one of the most beautiful of the year.

Anuel AA was chosen as the most beautiful woman. Source Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Since the confirmation of her courtship and commitment to rapper Anuel AA, the singer has been involved in controversy. Days ago, Yailin, the most viral She was arrested in her country for causing disturbances on public roads. Far from worrying, she was seen as the 22-year-old very relaxed in jail where she even danced and sang. The video went viral on all social networks.

As for his partner, Anuel AA, it was news in Peru because he had to appear at the Arena Peru, but it caused discomfort in the fans for having delayed the start of the concert. Although those present highlighted how well they had a good time, in the preview they showed their discomfort at the delay, because he ended up going up to give his show after 11 pm At the concert, the ragpicker arrived with his girlfriend Yailin, the most viral .

Anuel AA was a trend due to the delay in his concert in Peru. source file

Through his Instagram account, Yailin, the most viral he set social media on fire and pushed boundaries with an amazing post. The singer and girlfriend of Anuel AA, was seen wearing a low-cut black dress, showing off her legs and also showing her entire figure in front of the mirror. The post exceeded 300 thousand likes and thousands of users fell in love.