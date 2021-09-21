The Rock, her Black Adam is approved by her youngest daughter | Cinema

Occasionallyshe generally shares videos or photos of her youngest daughter, Tia, on Instagram and on her social profiles. Often and willingly, they are family anecdotes connected to Oceania. Tia really loves this cartoon from Mickey Mouse House and the relative song sung by Maui even if, despite the repeated attempts of The Rock, the little girl is still not really convinced that it is her father who plays the character in the film by lending him his voice.

In a new video released by the star, we can see Dwayne Johnson intending to show Tia the Black Adam promo that was released last year on the occasion of DC Fandom. A promo that the little girl promotes despite the fact that, as pointed out by the actor, she prefers… Jason Momoa’s Aquaman!

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

Loading... Advertisements

The cinecomic, we recall, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

What do you think of this new video from The Rock? Tell us below!