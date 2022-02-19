The romantic outing of Justin Bieber and his wife, the walk of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady on the beach: celebrities in a click

Different vacations. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen chose the paradisiacal beaches of Costa Rica to enjoy a few days off. The couple took advantage of the sun and walked hand in hand along the seashore. She wore a black dress and he wore shorts and a white shirt (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Shopping day. Olivia Culpo was photographed in a shopping mall in Los Angeles, where she toured the most exclusive stores. She wore a white bodysuit, high-waisted jeans, a pink bag and green sneakers.

Romantic night. Justin and Hailey Bieber went to eat at the exclusive restaurant The Nice Guy, in West Hollywood. The model wore a long black dress with transparencies and the musician opted for pants of the same color and a white shirt

Always attentive to fashion, Joy Corrigan attended a show in New York and wore a particular pink dress that she combined with her mini heart-shaped bag and black boots

Romantic night. Clarissa Molina and her fiancé, Vicente Saavedra, went to eat at the restaurant of an exclusive hotel in Puerto Rico for the birthday of a renowned publicist and friend of the couple. For this, the actress wore a light jean, a white muscle shirt with ruffles on her shoulders and a brown belt

Nicky Hilton was invited to another day of New York Fashion Week. On this occasion, she wore a printed dress, a black leather jacket that she combined with her stilettos and a studded bag.

Romantic night. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went to eat at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. For this, the artist chose a red leather coat and wore the hood. The rapper, meanwhile, wore a shiny suit

luxury night. Karlie Kloss went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of New York. To do this, she wore a strapless black dress with colored lines on the chest, which she combined with a coat and stilettos.

Gigi Hadid attended New York Fashion Week and set a trend with her look: she wore intervened jean pants in the range of blue and a light blue feather jacket

Julia Fox tried to go unnoticed and tried to keep her profile low at the Los Angeles airport. She did not want to make public statements after her breakup with Kanye West. She was wearing a black outfit, a blue feather jacket and she took advantage of the use of the mask and sunglasses so that her face could not be seen (Photos: The Grosby Group)

