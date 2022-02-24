The Russian Stock Market suspends all its operations, while the stock markets of China and Taiwan collapse before the Russian attack on Ukraine

The Russian MOEX stock index has suspended all trading on the floor until further notice, after Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.

“The Moscow Stock Exchange has suspended trading in all its markets until further notice,” the stock manager reported in a brief statement.

On the other hand, the main indices of the stock markets of Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan plummeted today after the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

After 1:00 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT), the benchmark indicator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell no less than 3.66%.

The index that measures the evolution of the values ​​of mainland China that are listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell even more, 4.14%.

For their part, the two main parks in mainland China, those in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 1.76% and 2.47%, respectively, at the same time.

The CSI300 index, which tracks the performance of the top 300 stocks traded on those two markets, fell 2.07%.

On the other side of the Strait of Formosa, the selective of the Taipei Stock Exchange, the TPEx 50, followed the same trend, yielding 3.04%.

In general, the aforementioned markets did nothing more than follow the trend in the face of the crisis on the part of the international markets, marked by Wall Street and replicated by other regional markets such as the Japanese, Indian or Australian.