the sages of kidney care and reproductive health

Since 1965 when Dr. Josep María Gil-Vernet Vila, who would become vice-rector of the University of Barcelona and personal physician to King Juan Carlos I, performed the first kidney transplant in Spain, the urology has experienced a brilliant career as a specialty in our country. The arrival of the robotic surgerylike the ‘robot surgeons’ DaVinci and Hugohave allowed great advances in precision interventions that improve the quality of life of the patient.

This development, however, collides with ignorance and prejudice: although urology should be so important for the men’s health as the gynecology for women, is still associated with embarrassing problems, which no one would want to admit. Erectile dysfunction, urine loss, benign prostatic hyperplasia -when the organ grows and presses on the urinary ducts- or haemorrhoids: hundreds of thousands of people suffer, as the famous ad said, these problems ‘in silence’ without knowing that today medicine offers sophisticated solutions and definitive.

Only four out of 10 men go to the urologist at least once a year, reveals a survey recently carried out by FIGUS with Ipsos Digital. This translates into problems diagnosing the most common cancer in men, prostate cancer. In 2020, they were diagnosed in Spain 35,126 new cases of prostate cancer and more than 5,000 deaths for this reason. An early diagnosis, specialists insist, is essential to increase the patient’s survival.

The Association of Patients with Prostate Cancer (ANCAP) warned last November that in order to 2021 se forecast 35,764 new diagnoses of prostate cancer, which means 154 cases per 100,000 men. For breast cancer, its counterpart in terms of prevalence and involvement in a single sex, 138 cases are estimated for every 100,000 women in comparison. The “early detection” and the “sensitization“They are the pillars of a public health strategy,” said Dr. Manuel Esteban Fuertespresident of the Spanish Association of Urology (AEU).

As for erectile dysfunction, it is expected to be one of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic that public health will have to deal with. as explained Javier Romero-Oterohead of the HM Hospitals Urology Service in Madrid and head of the Andrology and Reconstructive Surgery Unit of the HU12 October, “SARS-CoV-2 fundamentally attacks the endotheliumand where this tissue is most abundant in the human body is in the penis”. On the other hand, the psychological factors that result in erection problems will have been aggravated by the stress of the general crisis.

On the other hand, it is a mistake to exclusively associate urology with men’s health. It was explained by an authority on the matter, Dr. Carmen Gonzalez Enguitahead urologist of Quirónsalud: “We all, men and women, have a urinary system and there are many pathologies associated with women –infections, tumors, inflammations- that we also treat”. cystitisthe most common urine infection for them, or renal colic during pregnancy are problems treated by urology with the support of nephrologykidney specialty.

Nor should it be assumed that these are exclusive problems of the elderly and middle age. And in this sense, technological developments are achieving real milestones in medicine. Last October, the Pediatric Urology Section of the Pediatric Surgery Service of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre announced the “successful” operation of infants under two months of age with kidney problems by 3D laparoscopy. It was about correcting the stenosis, or narrowing, of the junction between the ureter and the kidney.

In this context, EL ESPAÑOL has drawn up a list of the 25 most outstanding urologists in Spainarranged in strict alphabetical order. It is the seventh installment in the series. super doctors by specialties. The pages of this newspaper have previously reviewed the best specialists in Psychiatry, in Digestive System, in Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, in Cardiology, in Clinical Oncology and in Dermatology of our country. Lists that are added to those already known about the best public and private hospitals, which have been published in this same newspaper since 2018.

In order to choose the specialists that appear in this list, their positions in the different hospitals and centers that work as well as their positions have been taken into account. its inclusion in other rankings -highlighting list Forbes or medical directory Top Doctors, which collects user opinions. The recognitions they have received during their career both nationally and internationally, and the scientific publications and projects they have developed in recent years have also been valued.

Follow the topics that interest you