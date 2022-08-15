The Sandman: Who is Tom Sturridge, Biography, Studies, Career, Partner, Netflix Actor Photos

The Sandman series came to Netflix and a few days after its premiere it became one of the most watched series on the platform, placing in its top 10. The success of the “the king of dreams“, is due to the brilliant and mesmerizing story written by the original author of the comics, Neil Gamanwe must also recognize the quality of actors that accompany the project, especially the participation of actor Tom Sturridge, who is in charge of playing “Sleep“. We tell you in this note of The popular everything you need to know about the actor.

Tom Sturridge: 10 things you need to know about the actor who plays Sandman on Netflix.

1.- Tom Sturridge is British

The actor, Tom Sturridge is 36 years old. and was born on December 21, 1985 in London, England. He is currently 1.78 cm tall and is a Sagittarius.

2.- He comes from a family of actors

At first, he did not want to continue with the legacy and family tradition, as he went through a phase of rebellion during his youth, but later he returned to study the art of dramatization. His mother is the actress Phoebe Nicholls and his father the director Charles Sturidge.

3.- He is the oldest of three brothers

He has two younger brothers named Matilda and Arthur, both of whom are actors as well.

5.- He attended school with Robert Pattinson and Will Poulter.

Tom Sturridge, went to The Harrodian Schoolan independent school in Barnes in southwest London, England, this is where he would meet Robert Pattinson, the famous actor who played “Batman”.

6.- Tom Sturridge was a child actor

Tom Sturridge began his career at a very young age and participated in films such as “Gulliver’s Travels” along with his mother and under the direction of his own father. Then he was part of Vanity Fair” and “Being Julia”. Then would come roles like “Like Minds”, “Waiting for Forever”, “Remainder” “In the path” and “Velvet Buzzsaw”.

7.- He acted in the theater and won multiple awards

Tom Sturridgestood out in the theater in works such as “Punk rock”, “Wastwater”, “orphans” and “1984 ” which earned him nominations and awards for his performances as “Critics’ Circle Theater Award and Outer Critics Circle ward. Sturridge is considered one of the most important figures in Broadway

8.- Tom Sturridge had a relationship with Sienna Miller

Tom Sturridge and actress Sienna Miller they had an affair, as a result of that relationship the couple of actors had a daughter named Marlowe who was only 10 years old. The interpreters ended in 2015.

9.- Tom Sturridge, starred in Starz “Sweetbitter” between 2018 and 2019

The actor plays Tess, a 22-year-old who gets a job as a waiter in a famous restaurant in New York, where he will have to learn to deal with the seductive and chaotic life he has found in the concrete jungle.

10.- He is the best friend of Robert Pattison

Tom Sturridge and Robert PattinsonNot only did they study together at school, but they also have a close friendship and apparently Sturridge would be a close friend of Kristen Stewart.

Netflix’s Sandman Trailer

If you are one of those who have not yet seen Sandman, you can find the complete first season on the streaming platform of Netflix. Here is the trailer for the series.