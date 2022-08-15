Entertainment

The Sandman: Who is Tom Sturridge, Biography, Studies, Career, Partner, Netflix Actor Photos

The Sandman series came to Netflix and a few days after its premiere it became one of the most watched series on the platform, placing in its top 10. The success of the “the king of dreams“, is due to the brilliant and mesmerizing story written by the original author of the comics, Neil Gamanwe must also recognize the quality of actors that accompany the project, especially the participation of actor Tom Sturridge, who is in charge of playing “Sleep“. We tell you in this note of The popular everything you need to know about the actor.

Tom Sturridge: 10 things you need to know about the actor who plays Sandman on Netflix.

1.- Tom Sturridge is British

The actor, Tom Sturridge is 36 years old. and was born on December 21, 1985 in London, England. He is currently 1.78 cm tall and is a Sagittarius.

2.- He comes from a family of actors

At first, he did not want to continue with the legacy and family tradition, as he went through a phase of rebellion during his youth, but later he returned to study the art of dramatization. His mother is the actress Phoebe Nicholls and his father the director Charles Sturidge.

3.- He is the oldest of three brothers

He has two younger brothers named Matilda and Arthur, both of whom are actors as well.

5.- He attended school with Robert Pattinson and Will Poulter.

Tom Sturridge, went to The Harrodian Schoolan independent school in Barnes in southwest London, England, this is where he would meet Robert Pattinson, the famous actor who played “Batman”.

