The sequel to Dirty Dancing would have found its new Patrick Swayze in… Harry Styles

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show Thursday, the actress Jennifer Graywho became a sensation in the 80s thanks to roles in such classics as Dirty Dancing, Ferris Buller’s Day Off Y Red Dawnconfirmed to the charismatic presenter that a long-awaited sequel is on the way, and Harry Styles could be involved.

Is about Dirty Dancing, the undisputed 1987 classic in which 18-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman spends the summer at a Catskills resort with her family and falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle, beginning a forbidden romance with a man 6 years older. Unfortunately, the actor who played Castle was patrick swayzewho passed away in 2009.

