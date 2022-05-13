The sequel to Dirty Dancing would have found its new Patrick Swayze in… Harry Styles

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show Thursday, the actress Jennifer Graywho became a sensation in the 80s thanks to roles in such classics as Dirty Dancing, Ferris Buller’s Day Off Y Red Dawnconfirmed to the charismatic presenter that a long-awaited sequel is on the way, and Harry Styles could be involved.

Is about Dirty Dancing, the undisputed 1987 classic in which 18-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman spends the summer at a Catskills resort with her family and falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle, beginning a forbidden romance with a man 6 years older. Unfortunately, the actor who played Castle was patrick swayzewho passed away in 2009.

Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing

Regardless, Gray seems to have a name in mind that will honor Swayze as his new forbidden romance… Gray assured Barrymore that the next sequel will have “dance, music and sex”and then posed a very important question: “Who do you think should be the next inappropriate partner for Baby?”

After a second of confused silence from Barrymore, Gray announced his choice: “What about Shmarry Shmiles?” When the hostess still didn’t get what Gray was sayingthe actress explained a little more: “Someone who rhymes with Shmarry ShmilesMore confused silence, and then the light from the little girl’s brain ET who now leads the daytime talk-shows finally caught fire: “HARRY STYLES! YES!he yelled, as the crowd cheered in approval.

It remains to be seen what Styles thinks of the proposal, but it is not a totally crazy idea. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter continues to build his acting resume following his 2017 debut with the war drama Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. Coming soon, the artist behind the new hit “As It Was”will star in his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s new thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, where he performs with Florence Pugh.

Related news

During his interview with Barrymore, Gray also recalled filming the famous dance of Dirty Dancing which resulted in the iconic The Lift, and how terrified I was. “I didn’t do it until the day we shot it,” she said. “I refused. I was literally too scared…and basically couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it until the day when all the people were watching, and then I had to do it.”

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling

Although very little is still known about the sequel to the 1987 classicwe hope that the Baby de Gray manages to reverse the roles of the original film and it is she who has the forbidden romance… with none other than Harry Styles!

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!