The sequel to the film starring Robert Pattinson has not yet received authorization from Warner Bros.

“TheBatman”the film directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as a protagonist, it has caused great expectation due to its dark and serious atmosphere of the origins of the famous superhero of DC Comics. Since its first previews, where a very different facet of the character is shown, thousands of fans have eagerly awaited the day of its premieresomething that finally arrived.

The film, one of the most anticipated of the 2022, has received great criticism from the specialized press and also accumulates an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a page responsible for gathering film critic reviews. In addition, many agree that the film directed by Matt Reeves is one of the best that has been made about the hero of Gotham city.

Now, after it was confirmed that the second installment of this tape would be developed, “TheBatman” received bad news for the development of its sequel. And it is that according to reports Variety, Warner Bros Discovery has not yet given the green light officially for this new film to be developed, because after the cancellation of projects such as “Batgirl”the company wants to be totally sure of developing future films and series of DC Comics.

The information comes several months after the CinemaCon, director Matt Reeves confirm the news by ensuring that: “The success of ‘The Batman’ was a true and real effort from the entire team. […] We couldn’t have gotten to this place without the movie experience. As a movie fan, I treasure what they do.”

Also, Toby Emmerichexecutive of Warner Bros. Pictures.also confirmed the return of Reeves Y Robert Pattinson for this sequel: “Matt Reeves took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and gave us a new version. […] He and Robert Pattinson and the rest of the team will take audiences back to Gotham City in ‘The Batman 2.'”

It should be remembered that the tape has a duration of 175 minutesnamely, 2 hours and 55 minutesbeing the tape of ‘Batman’ longest that has been carried out, surpassing the 164 minutes how hard “The Dark Knight Rises”directed by Christopher Nolan.

The cast of this new movie Batman It is composed of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).