Entertainment

The series Gordita’s Chronile premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

The series “Gordita’s Chronile”, a combined production of Cinestar Pictures with other production companies, will be on screen from June 23 on the platform of HBO MAX.

The series, which is executive produced by actresses Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria, is a story based on the life of Claudia Forestieri that tells the story of “Cucu” (Olivia Goncalves) who, together with her family, flies from the Dominican Republic to Miami in search of the “American Dream”, finding a life completely different from what they imagined.

As the graceful chubby girl grows up, her father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), her mother Adela (Diana María Riva) and her older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), show love, resilience and self-improvement as they adjust to their new life. Noah Rico, Cosette Haier, Dasha Polanco, Patrick Fabián, Loni Love and Rosmery Almonte also worked as actors.

On the night of the 21st, the city of New York was the scene of the last promotional screening where Cisely Saldana had the central words and Gonzálvez and the Dominican actress Rossmery Almonte (Boquita) who had an excellent participation in chapter 4 of the series were present.

In addition to the Saldaña sisters, Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson and Chris King of Osprey Productions worked on the production.

Leading newspaper in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Natalie Portman defends the Star Wars prequels and ensures that fans change their minds over time

3 seconds ago

Kim Kardashian planned the meeting between Pete and his children!

2 mins ago

The merengue player Musiquito dies, who sang “do you love her a lot? Eat her ripiá”

10 mins ago

How do I know which generation belongs to me according to my age? What you need to know about the differences between ‘Millennials’, Generation X, and ‘Baby Boomers’

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button