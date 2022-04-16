The singer Dua Lipa would she be in a relationship again?

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

The young star currently on a world tour seems to be recovering from her last breakup which caused a lot of saliva to flow. So who shares the life of the young 27-year-old singer again?

An unexpected breakup at the end of 2021

In a relationship with Anwar Hadid who is none other than the brother of sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid since August 2021, the couple would have separated at the start of the year. Although Dua Lipa did not comment on the reasons for their separation, some celebrity magazines and close sources explain that the distance was particularly right for the two lovers, as reported by the magazine purepeople.fr. This news particularly saddened the fans of the young singer. Then single for a while, rumors that singer Dua Lipa would have found love are circulating again.

Who shares the life of the young singer again?

Unfortunately, the star is still single and therefore a heart to take. If she does not respond to the shows to which she is invited, or sings on stage, she spends her time traveling with her best friend Olive Uniacke. Her concerts, which are in full swing, also seem to keep Dua Lipa more busy, who does not seem ready to get back together yet. Moreover, this is not the first time that the couple has decided to take a break since they share a long-distance relationship, as reported by the magazine ouest-france.fr. And since Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid haven’t officially spoken on the split rumors, there’s every reason to predict who could get back together again. A news that many fans of the singer hope or otherwise that the singer is in love again.