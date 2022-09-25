“The Squid Game” and Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmys

The 74th Emmy Awards took place this Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to reward the best American television productions, however, one of the big surprises was “The Squid Game”the most watched Korean series in Netflix history.

All the stars of the small screen and streaming approached to find out who would be the winners of the main categories being “Succession”, one of the favorites with 25 nominations, while “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” They followed his steps with 20 calls each.

Though “Succession” narrowly snatched the statuette from the South Korean series of Netflix to Best Drama Seriesits protagonist Lee Jung-jae took the award to Best Actor in a Drama Series while Hwang Dong-hyuk won the award for Best Directing for a Drama Series.

You would also like to read:







The South Korean actor became the first to win these awards with a role played in a language other than English. In fact, he left renowned actors like Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

“Thank you for bringing a realistic problem we all face to life on screen with a great script and amazing visual effects.” said the interpreter to the director of the series.

Zendaya repeats the dish at the 2022 Emmys

On the other hand, the actress Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the second time in a row for her role as Rue in euphoriaan award she also won in 2020, becoming the youngest actress to win this award twice.

“Thank you for believing in me, even when I don’t”he mentioned.







“The Squid Game” makes history at the 2022 Emmys! Photo: EFE

Full list of 2022 Emmy winners

Best Drama Series: Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Miniseries: The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae (“The Squid Game,” Squid Game)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Best Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk (“The Squid Game,” Squid Game)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Best Directing for a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Mike White (The White Lotus)

Best Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Writing for a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Mike White (The White Lotus)

Lizzo won an Emmy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Choice Variety Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Sketch Variety Show: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Competition/Reality Show: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel)



