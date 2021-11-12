The story of Yen, a young moon bear saved by traffickers who sleeps with a stuffed animal

The struggle to save the moon bears in Asia continues. The latest case is that of a puppy rescued by illegal wildlife traffickers in Vietnam. The animal was confiscated during a check-up: it was imprisoned in a bird cage, not much larger than its body. The bear was taken to the Uong Bi Police Station in Quang Ninh Province where the authorities immediately called Animals Asia. Now the animal is in Tam Dao, where it has found the care of veterinarians and experts in bear care.

After a first check on his health, the team determined that the puppy was a boy and named him Yên, which means “peace” in Vietnamese. But when he arrived at the sanctuary, the little one was anything but calm: he was nervous and fearful, which is a normal reaction for a puppy torn from nature. Often, in fact, these animals are snatched from the mother and witness her killing, which took place in an attempt to defend their cub.

The team in charge of caring for the bears in custody has set up shifts to be able to be with him all night, because on the first attempt to leave him alone, Yên started to cry. To make him feel less alone, the team also placed the teddy bear that is usually used for CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) next to his cage. The team gradually left him for longer periods, making sure he was calm enough and ready to take the rest he definitely needed.

But the worst is over for Yên: he will now spend his first 45 days in the sanctuary’s quarantine area to keep him and his fellow residents safe and healthy. After adjusting to her new home during this time, Yên will come out of her lair to make new friends and enjoy the sanctuary’s nature.

This rescue marks an important milestone on the way to ending bile bear farming in Vietnam. Like the 650th bear that Animals Asia rescued, Yên was spared a possible life of suffering on a bile farm thanks to the swift and incisive action of the Uong Bi police in Quang Ninh province.

“The rescue of this cub clearly shows that Quang Ninh province – once the worst region in the country for raising bile bears – wants to remain free of this type of industry,” explains Tuan Bendixsen, director of Animals Asia in Vietnam. -. We are grateful for the swift and effective action of the Uong Bi police force who show their continued diligence and determination in keeping the province free from illegal bear breeding ”.

“Although little is known about the ecology, the distribution status of Asian black bears in Vietnam, it is clear that throughout their habitat, bears are either locally extinct or in decline,” said Heidi Quine, director of Vietnam Bear and Animals Asia Vet Team -. Each bear poached from the forests is a huge blow to fragile wild populations. Our Vietnam Bear Rescue Center is a very important component in stemming the wildlife trade. ‘

Bile bear farming has been illegal in Vietnam since 1992, but it persists due to legal loopholes and continued demand. Poaching wild bears to supply these bile farms has resulted in the Asian black bear on the endangered species list in Vietnam. But in 2017, after years of careful negotiation, the Vietnamese government agreed to end bear bile farming once and for all and signed a historic memorandum of understanding with Animals Asia, naming the official partner association for put an end to this industry.

The arrival of Yên brings the total number of bears that Animals Asia looks after at the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in Tam Dao to 188. The sanctuary is approaching 95% of its capacity; therefore, a new sanctuary must be built before the organization can begin rescuing the bears left on the farms. Animals Asia is about to start construction on the new sanctuary and is hiring and training the staff who will look after the bears for the rest of their lives. The new sanctuary will occupy an area of ​​12 hectares and will be located in the beautiful mountainous surroundings of Bach Ma National Park in central Vietnam and will ultimately be the home of the bears that still remain on the bile farms.

