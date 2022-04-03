The strong foul LeBron James received in the game between Lakers and Pelicans

In the duel between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans for the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James received a harsh offense that left him on the floor.

The situation of Los Angeles Lakers on the National Basketball Association (NBA) it is critical. With five games to play, they are 11th in the Western Conference, out of the Play-In and, therefore, out of the fight for the Playoffs. This Friday they played against the ninth, New Orleans Pelicans.

The return of Lebron James after two games and Anthony Davis (out since February 16) to the lineup in such an important game gave hope to his fans who never want to miss the postseason. But with a team like the Pelicans, the atmosphere was tense to say the least.

After last Sunday, when the Angelenos lost in New Orleans after having a 23-point lead, this duel was experienced as another with a Playoff atmosphere, and Jason Hayes He made LeBron notice it early, thing AD didn’t like.

Video: The blow to LeBron and the reaction of Anthony Davis

With less than four minutes played in the first quarter, LeBron James was carrying the ball on a counter-attack until Hayes pushed him hard to the side and left him almost on his knees, which earned him a flagrant foul. Anthony Davis immediately went looking for the young rival to talk to him face to face, in an unfriendly way.