The success of Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita, an iconic wine that has conquered VIPs: from Kim Kardashian to Rihanna and Jon Bon Jovi

More and more celebrities claim to be “winelover”, a noun with a decidedly positive meaning to indicate lovers of tastings. Not for nothing, often, in the US TV series we see the protagonists relaxing with a glass of wine in hand, and not as a “product placement” but by choice of the writers, as we shall see. A bit like what happened with Made in Italy fashion in the film American gigolo.

In this case we are talking about the author’s Pinot Grigio that has been a hit in the United States for decades and contains 60 years of Italian history in the refined labels created by the students of the Ied (European Institute of Design) in Venice to celebrate the bottle Santa Margherita.

The first Italian “project wine” was literally “invented” by Gaetano Marzotto when he decided, no longer young, to diversify his textile activities, allocating increasing financial resources to enhance the estate of Villanova-Portogruaro from which also the agri-food sector developed Cantine Santa Margherita.

In his wanderings through the valleys and vineyards of the Trentino Alto Adige he discovers this neglected vine which produced a rough and coppery wine. Nuance that came from the skin. The count has the brilliant idea of ​​making wine without the skins, “off the skins” as the English say. Today white vinification is very widespread; back then, however, it was truly revolutionary.

But the real “miracle” was perhaps that of the marketing that transformed this wine into an icon of luxury, today in excellent health and managed by a company that reaches a turnover of 200 million euros with 690 hectares of vineyards incorporated into ten held between Veneto, Alto Adige and other areas.

The Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita, the experts explain, it is today to be considered both a pop and a top wine. Pop because it is known everywhere, has been able to bring new consumers (women and young people) closer to wine, it can be found in the best restaurant as in the shop under the house and because it goes well with all the regional and national cuisines of the world (from the Mediterranean to the tex-mex, from exotic dishes to Atlantic cod and halibut).

Top because it represents the Italian wine that has enjoyed the most success in the United States, becoming the most popular made in Italy brand in top catering, with an “ultra premium” positioning, following a policy that marketing gurus call “on premise” (at a price double the average of national or imported white wines).

The turning point? In 1979, when, in a “blind test” (blind tasting for which Americans are crazy) Pinot Grigio Santa Margherita was crowned “the best white wine in Italy”: the event opened the doors of the great American market where it became indeed a leader in the sector, a symbolic wine with unprecedented loyalty to the brand.

Today he also entered the reality television show of Kim Kardashian. And other big names of the caliber of Rihanna or Kylie Jenner, Jon Bon Jovi or Drake (with even some rhymes in the lyrics of his most famous songs) do not disdain to flaunt this bottle in public.

It was born in 2016 Santa Margherita Usa Inc. (a subsidiary of import and distribution in the United States, based in Miami) which remains the most important direct investment made by an Italian winery in the United States, to manage even more effectively a strategic market for Santa Margherita.

The United States remains the leading foreign market (in terms of history and volumes) but Pinot Grigio is exported with satisfaction to over ninety countries around the world, ensuring Santa Margherita leadership in terms of value in the reference segment in important markets such as Germany, Canada and Australia.

