The superfood that improves vision and helps fight anemia

As time goes by, the body requires greater care in terms of good nutrition and good lifestyle habits to protect the body from different conditions. For example, one of the biggest problems that occurs over the years is eye problems and decreased defenses.

According to the National Eye Institute, The vision problems that are most frequent worldwide are myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. These conditions tend to occur when there is blurred vision, headaches, eye strain, and difficulty focusing.

Another condition that can be caused by carelessness in lifestyle is anemia.. Mayo Clinic points out that this disease occurs when the blood does not have enough red blood cells or when the body destroys them more easily.

One of the main causes of this condition is iron deficiency, since this is the nutrient that produces hemoglobin for red blood cells.. Another cause is the deficiency of vitamins such as vitamin B-12 which is what produces enough healthy red blood cells in the body.

To combat and prevent these two diseases, it is essential to consume foods rich in fiber and carbohydrates. According to the website Sports worldpistachios are ideal for combating these conditions.

Pistachios have multiple properties, including 20% ​​vegetable protein, 28% carbohydrates, 10% fiber and 45% fat. Likewise, this food has a high amount of vitamins B6 and E, and is rich in magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc, potassium and phosphorus.

In addition to these nutrient contributions, pistachios contain lutein and carotenoids that protect eyesight. Magazine Body and mind indicates that this food has a lower incidence of cataracts, as well as macular degeneration and vision loss.

For several years, pistachios have also become great allies of anemia, since they contain high proportions of copper and iron.

Pistachios have multiple properties, including 20% ​​vegetable protein. – Photo:

Other benefits of pistachios

They reduce stress: Thanks to their high content of phosphorus and iron, they help minimize stress levels and keep the body with more energy. In turn, this food is ideal to avoid anxiety.

control the weight : having vegetable proteins and carbohydrates, they provide a high satiating power, which reduces appetite.

Aphrodisiac: According to the magazine Body and Mind, the Arab doctor Avicenna points out that the pistachio “is aromatic, comforts the stomach and excites”. In addition, as it contains zinc, it helps improve the synthesis of sex hormones.

Prevents cardiovascular problems: vascular disorders are reduced with the consumption of pistachios, because they contain phytosterols and fats.

prevent diabetes: pistachio is rich in fiber, which promotes intestinal transit and controls blood sugar levels. People with diabetes usually they use them to reduce the glycemic load that is present in other products.

Similarly, research referenced by the American Pistachios Grower organization indicates that, among nuts, pistachio has been shown to have a greater response in gamma waves, which are those that favor cognitive processing, information retention, learning and perception.

In turn, another study recently carried out by Loma Linda University (LLU) in California, in the United States, points out that “the consumption of pistachios between meals could favor the functioning of the brain and concentration levels at work”, they specify. .