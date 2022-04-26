The surprising theory of Jeff Bezos after the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk that includes China and Tesla

Lto purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has already provoked the first reactions in the business world. The last to echo this has been Jeff Bezos. The founder and former CEO of amazon He has asked his followers, precisely on this social network, if Tesla’s links with its Chinese suppliers could give the Asian giant some influence over the social network.

The reporter of the ‘New York Times’, mike forsythpointed out in a tweet that the electric car company has its second largest sales market in China and that its main battery suppliers are Chinese.

Forsyth wondered if China would gain any leverage over Twitter once it was bought by Musk. Bezos echoed this tweet and shared it by pointing out the following question: “Has the Chinese government gained any small advantage over the public square?”.

It should be noted that Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai is also key in the company’s supply chainsince it was its most productive plant in the last year, according to the ‘Observer’.

Bezos on Musk: “He is extremely good in this area”

The Amazon founder responded to his own tweet with the following thought: “My answer to this question is probably not. The most likely result is increased complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship on Twitter. But we’ll see, Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.”

The reality of Twitter in China

To understand this question from Bezos, we must remember that eIn China, Twitter has been banned since 2009. However, in Macau and Hong Kong, it is allowed.

The reason for this ban is to become a “great firewall” that the country has implemented and with which it blocks most of the main social networks, as is also the case with Facebook.

Musk and Bezos, leaders in wealth

Elon Musk is currently the richest person on the planet with a net worth of $219 billion (204,600 million euros, at current exchange rates), according to ‘Forbes’. follows himJeff Bezoswhose fortune is estimated at 171 billion (160,000 million euros).