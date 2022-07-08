the talk with Kun Agüero and why Messi is his “hero”

From Nunez to Manchester. Of Marcelo Gallardo a Pep Guardiola. From sharing the lead with Braian Romero and Matías Suárez to forming a possible partnership with Erling Haaland…

After 122 games, 54 goals, 30 assists and six titles, Julian Alvarez he said goodbye to the River world and is ready to join City. The jump to the premier league It is huge, but during his first steps in England he will have a luxury adviser who will accompany him in his adaptation: Sergio Agüero.

The welcome of the City to Julián Alvarez.

“We all know how important Kun has been to Manchester City and what he means to the world of football as well., as a player and also with the Argentine National Team”, assured Julián in his first official interview with the colors of the Citizens. And in the middle of the emotion “for what’s coming” He did not hesitate to give details of the talk he had with the English club’s all-time top scorer (260 goals in 390 games played).

“I had the chance to talk to him and he told me everything about the city, his teammates and about Manchester City in general. I also spoke with Willy Caballero and Nico Otamendi, with whom I was a teammate in the National Team”.

“City has an incredible recent history of Argentine players and I want to leave my mark like Agüero, Zabaleta and Tevez did,” revealed JA, who will wear shirt number 19 (he chose it because number 9 was not available and that was his grandmother’s birthday).

Waiting for the official presentation that will be this Sunday 10, at the Etihad Stadium, Spider remarked that “I want to do a good job for Guardiola and continue to grow as a footballer and as a person”told City fans that while he can play down the entire attacking front “Inside I score more goals” and did not forget how important it is to share moments with Leo Messia person who means a lot so far in his short career.

“He was always my idol since I was little. He is the idol of the whole family, of my brothers too. Messi is a hero for me. Playing with my country is a dream come true and I had the dream since I was little to be able to play for Argentina together with Messi”, added Álvarez, who is ready to maintain the winning mentality that he showed with the red band and that It was a reason for praise from Marcelo Gallardo at the time of the farewell.

“Having been able to achieve this at the age of 22 makes me feel very proud and happy, but I want more success. I am incredibly happy and feel ready to play for City. The style of play that Pep encourages is exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of it”, he closed.

Julián’s farewell message to River fans

Julián’s numbers in River

-Debut: 10/27/2018 vs. Aldosivi

-122 games (88 starts)

-7,950′

-54 goals

-30 assists

-6 titles: Copa Libertadores 2018, Recopa 2019, Copa Argentina 2019, Supercopa Argentina 2021, Liga Profesional 2021 and Trophy of Champions 2021.