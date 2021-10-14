The Tender Bar, the trailer for George Clooney’s Amazon movie

It will be in US theaters in Los Angeles and New York starting December 17 – and then across the country from December 22, for Christmas – before appearing in the Amazon Prime Video catalog on January 7, 2022, but today we have the opportunity to show you the trailer for the film directed by George Clooney and performed by Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, among others: The Tender Bar.

The eighth time behind the camera for George Clooney, who this time directs “An Oscar-worthy Ben Affleck”, as we state in our film review:

Shot with a very dry style, with a classic montage and interpreted by excellent supporting characters, including the dear Christopher Lloyd, or the legendary Doc of Back to the Future, The Tender Bar is a nice surprise from the actor, director and producer Clooney, who has perhaps understood that his cinema can work better in a more intimate and sentimental dimension.

The Tender Bar, Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the first photo of George Clooney’s film

Synopsis:

JR (Sheridan) is a boy who grew up on Long Island constantly looking for a father figure among the patrons of his uncle Charlie (Affleck) bar. As her mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities always denied to her and to leave her father’s (Lloyd) dilapidated home, JR begins to pursue her romantic and professional dreams.