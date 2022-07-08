Entertainment

The terrifying miniseries starring Jessica Biel that comes to Star Plus

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

The series inspired by real cases they sting on point, more when it comes to cold-blooded murders. One that promises, and a lot, is “Candy”made by Jessica Biel and that comes to Star Plus on Wednesday July 27.

Taking a trip straight to 1980s Texas, the miniseries revolves around the true crime story committed by Candy Montgomery, a woman who is a housewife and a mother, and who seems to have everything that is socially expected: a good husband, two children and a nice house. She even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But, when the pressure of discomfort begins to grow within her, her actions begin to ask for a little freedom.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Barnaby Joyce, Australian politician, asks to imprison Amber Heard for the crime of perjury

40 seconds ago

VIDEO Squirrel Scrat finally eats acorns after 22 years! Ice Age’s most beloved character, in a triumphant clip

23 mins ago

Angelina Jolie: Diese (bequemen) Sandals trägt der Star zum eleganten Look im Hochsommer

31 mins ago

What is the most played series on HBO Colombia today

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button