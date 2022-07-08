The terrifying miniseries starring Jessica Biel that comes to Star Plus

The series inspired by real cases they sting on point, more when it comes to cold-blooded murders. One that promises, and a lot, is “Candy”made by Jessica Biel and that comes to Star Plus on Wednesday July 27.

Taking a trip straight to 1980s Texas, the miniseries revolves around the true crime story committed by Candy Montgomery, a woman who is a housewife and a mother, and who seems to have everything that is socially expected: a good husband, two children and a nice house. She even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But, when the pressure of discomfort begins to grow within her, her actions begin to ask for a little freedom.

Based on real eventsthe fiction shows the trial of Candy, accused of the heinous crime of Betty Gore, who received 41 axes. Best friends and confidants, discord is born between them when the first begins a torrid affair with the husband of the second. At the time of the confrontation, what for Gore was going to be a painful talk and that’s it, ends with her death in cold blood and a dislocated Montgomery and denying everything.

“Candy” promise to explore how the culture of the ’80s in suburban Texas affected Betty’s mental health and caused her to seek air outside her family. Although the verdict of the jury was clear, exonerating Montgomery from the charge of first-degree murder on the grounds that the defendant acted in self-defense, the miniseries poses a scenario in which the viewer must decide whether Candy was guilty or not.

Starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raul Esparzathe miniseries was written Robin Veithwhile Michael Uppendahlbehind the series “Fargo” and “American Crime Story: Impeachment”, directed the pilot.

It must be remembered that in addition to the fiction starring Biel that will premiere on Star Plus, there is also a series based on the same case and starring elizabeth olsen, who also puts herself in the shoes of Candy Montgomery. This other adaptation will be released this year on the screen of HBO Max.

