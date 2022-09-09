The thread that tells you about Olivia Wilde’s alleged betrayal of Jason Sudeikis – Movie News

Last year rumors began to circulate that Olivia Wilde had ended her relationship with Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles. However, the director of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ denied them.

The filming and premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, the new thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, have been full of controversy and rumours. One of them points out the infidelity of Olivia Wildethe director, her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis with singer Styles.

what is it about Don’t Worry Darling, with a release date for next September 22? The dramatic thriller film is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Alice, an unhappy housewife who begins to question her own sanity when she notices strange occurrences in her small community in the California desert. Meanwhile, her husband Jack hides a dark secret.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a romantic relationship that began during an after party at a TV show. Saturday night Live. They met in 2011 after their respective divorces: the director of booksmart was married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, while member of Saturday night Live He was married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

Wilde and Sudeikis announced their engagement in 2013. They are now parents to son Otis and daughter Daisy. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the couple had split.

Wilde met Sudeikis while attending a going-away party for Saturday night Live following the end of the show’s 36th season. In November 2011, six months after meeting, they began a love relationship.

In January 2013 it was announced that Ted Lasso actor, I want to kill my boss and Who *&$%! are the Millers? he proposed to Wilde after two years of dating. In October of the same year, the actress appeared on different red carpets showing her pregnancy. Her first child, Otis, was born in April 2014.



In 2016, the Tron star shared a photo through Instagram of her kissing Sudeikis with the caption “The best part of a great night.” In an interview for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sudeikis joked about her wedding to Wilde: “I think we won’t get married until marijuana is legal in every state.” That same year, Wilde confirmed that she was pregnant, sharing a family photo of her on Instagram.

The couple continued to share cute photos of their relationship. In September 2018, Wilde wrote a public congratulations to Sudeikis on his birthday. “I have approximately a billion photos of this type, my partner in crime of life, who was born on a day like today in 1975, but this represents his last chapter, the one in which he became the father of a little woman, who will grow up thinking that all men can dance, do a jump shot and count good jokes,” the actress wrote.

In 2018, Sudeikis attended the premiere of Life Itself with Wilde, co-starring her, Oscar Isaac and Olivia Cooke. A year later, Wilde spoke about his relationship with Sudeikis. “We go out and have a lot of fun. We were both very social when we met and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re very consistent with the time we spend with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights over the week”.

In May of that same year, 2019, Wilde made her directorial debut with booksmartstarring Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Gordon and Diana Silvers. In November 2020, after seven years of dating, the couple broke up.

In January 2021, rumors began about the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. The director shared through her social networks a congratulations for the team of the Ted Lasso series, in which her ex-husband participated.

Months later, The actor began dating model Keeley Hazell and opened up about their split for the first time in an interview with GQ. “I’ll have a better understanding of why it happened in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even bigger one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, the book of my life to becoming a chapter, a paragraph, in a line, in a word, in a doodle”.

In April 2022, the ex-partner made headlines because Wilde was served with custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas promoting Don’t Worry Darling. A source told Us that Sudeikis did not know they would be delivered there.

Wilde replied: “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is extremely contrary to the best interests of our children.”. For his part, Sudeikis said: “I did not want the service to be held at the children’s school because the parents might be present. I understand that the notifier had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened.” .

In an interview with vanityfair, Wilde said that his relationship with Styles began after he broke up with Sudeikis. “The idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship ended long before I met Harry.”.