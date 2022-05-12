the three stages for prevention at the start with the Internazionali- Corriere.it

from Cristina Marrone

Two free health courses (cardiovascular risk and metabolic diseases) for the guests of the Forum on Saturday 14 May. On the field also celebrities who will compete on clay

Tennis & Friends, the initiative that for eleven years has promoted the back in the presence culture of prevention and correct lifestyles (more than 137,000 free check-ups have been done since 2011). Let’s go Saturday 14 May from 10 to 18 at the Foro Italico in Rome on the occasion of the International Tennis Championships. “Nutrition, heart and sport” is the theme of the two free health courses designed and organized in collaboration with the Institute of Sports Medicine in Rome. The first will evaluate the presence of cardiovascular risk factors personal or family members, the level of blood pressure, the presence of suspected heart murmurs and finally the electrocardiogram, as a useful tool to identify, or suspect, any clinically silent and potentially risky cardiovascular anomalies. The second path will evaluate the presence of family or personal metabolic diseasesdietary habits, any intolerances, the measurement of body composition and fat mass with specific nutritional recommendations of the case.

The medical corner available to visitors A medical corner dedicated to debates between doctors and the public on the main issues of health, prevention and sport. Cardiologists, sports doctors, nutritionists, infectious diseases and oncologists will talk about obesity, in constant and worrying increase, the importance of sport and the impact that Covid has had on its practice and the long-term effect of the pandemic on eating habits, sleep, taking medications.

The legacy of Covid In the post Covid era in Italy more than 1 in 3 people are overweight and one in 10 obese. The Ipsos investigation by the Department of Sport launched in January 2021 has shown how 48% of children, 30% of children and 1 in 4 adults have stopped doing sports due to the pandemic with serious repercussions on the psychological and physical health of athletes. “Obesity is one of the main public health problems worldwide, growing not only in Western countries but also in low-middle-income ones – he says the professor Giorgio Meneschincherifounder and president of Tennis & Friends – and also represents an important risk factor for various chronic diseases: cardiovascular disease (in particular heart attack and stroke), hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, metabolic syndrome, some forms of cancer ( in particular cancer of the endometrium, colorectal, kidney, gallbladder, prostate and breast) “.

The importance of making up for lost time in prevention As we all know, Covid has led to the blocking of screening and prevention activities, al slowing of periodic check-ups of patients with chronic and oncological diseases. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has also heavily aggravated the impact of other pathologies including oncological ones where the timeliness of diagnosis is a fundamental element to increase the probability of survival and it is now urgent to make up for lost time” adds Professor Giorgio Meneschincheri, who is also specialist doctor in preventive medicine and lecturer at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The VIP matches Only in the stage of Saturday 14 May at the Foro Italico access to the diagnostic and information paths is reserved for spectators of the matches or those who have at least the Ground ticket. At the Forum a large space will also be dedicated to entertainment with «prevention takes the field»; during the day, visitors will have the opportunity to attend the matches that will see the celebrities who accompany Tennis & Friends compete against each other year after year. The champion Lorenzo Musetti will take the field and at only 20 years old, he boasts the 51st position as best ranking. Among the guests Veronica Maya, godmother of the event, Francesco Totti, Max Biaggi, Filippo Bisciglia, Paolo Bonolis, Matilde Brandi, Paolo Calabresi, Vincent Candela, Cristina Chiabotto, Roberto Ciufoli, Gigi D’Alessio, Eleonora Daniele, Maria De Filippi, Dolcenera, Anna Falchi, Beppe Fiorello, Tatiana Garbin, Jimmy Ghione, Max Giusti, Edoardo Leo, Alberto Matano, Diego Nargiso, Paola Perego, Andrea Perroni, Carolina Rey, Marzia Roncacci, Monica Setta, Marco Tardelli, Paola Turci, Mara Venier, Bruno Vespa, Filippo Volandri and Adriana Volpe.

«Tennis & Friends is an unmissable event. It is an event that promotes the culture of prevention, a pillar of the health system and which, today more than ever, must be the center of attention for all of us. After the difficulties related to the pandemic, it is necessary to strongly relaunch the screening activities and an event like this that allows citizens to have free access to checkups becomes even more important “comments the President of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti. “We are perfectly aware – adds the President of the FIT – Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi – how important it is to promote the concept that sports prevention and practice are fundamental for the health of citizens. Thanks to its original format and the participation of many stars of sport and entertainment, Tennis & Friends represents an ideal event to convey an important message for each of us “.

The other stages The Tour will continue from 16 to 18 September where Tennis & Friends will be present as Official Charity of the Nitto Atp Finals while in Rome, 7 and 8 October the great edition will be held, also at the Forum, with closing days of the event with the participation of schools and ad hoc days for the youngest among information, entertainment. Over 100 health posts will be set up coordinated by 15 large national health institutions and scientific societies and together with 13 sports federations they will form the great health and sport village.