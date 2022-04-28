The Time Dakota Johnson Directed Chris Martin In A Coldplay Video – Movie News

These lovebirds are not afraid to take their relationship to the professional field, so let’s remember the time Dakota Johnson directed Chris Martin in a Coldplay video, and also in one of the most romantic.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have one of the most stable and beautiful relationships in the entertainment industry. They accompany each other at important moments such as the Coldplay concerts in Mexico (you can see the photos of the Fifty Shades of Gray actress in our country here), and they also support each other in their projects, like the time Dakota directed the video for the song Cry, cry, cry’ by Coldplay.

For those who are barely finding out, the lead singer of Coldplay and the actress of The Lost Daughter They have been dating since 2017, if you want to know their unexpected love story, you can click on this link. It was in 2020, shortly before the pandemic began, that their love moved to the professional field, when Dakota’s story was chosen to be that of the British band’s video.

“I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like any other director did, and they chose mine.Johnson told Marie Claire. It should be noted that the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas was not alone behind the scenes, but has enlisted the help of director Cory Bailey to tell a love story that endures for years.

Dakota Johnson Directed Coldplay’s ‘Cry, Cry, Cry’ Video



The video shows the group singing the song that belongs to the album ‘Everyday life’. The focus is on a young couple showing how their relationship evolves through the kind of choreography (created by Celia Rowlosn-Hall), As the music progresses, you can see how their clothing and physical transformation change, as they end up being two old men who dance slowly holding each other on the dance floor.

In the aforementioned interview, Dakota talked about the passion she put into the video, just like she does with every project: “When I work, I constantly think about work. It occupies a large part of my brain…. youEveryone has a little something that makes me feel like it’s okay, something to put my heart into.”

There is no doubt that these two are quite a relationship goals, and romantic moments have had many, like in the pandemic when Chris interrupted one of Dakota’s interviews, or when he confessed what the most romantic gift she has ever given him is.