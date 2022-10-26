The time Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson flirted drunk at karaoke

Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry They have been great friends for years, however on more than one occasion, the media has wanted to match them, but they have always answered the same thing, there is simply friendship.

A clear example was when in 2008 a video was leaked in which the artists are seen very close together at a party, giving rise to the rumor that they were more than friends. In the clip, Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry can be seen having a few too many drinks trying to sing the Boyz II Men song “I’ll Make Love To You.”

In the clip of just a few seconds, the great affection that the friends have is appreciated, since even the singer gets to sit on the actor’s legs.

“This chair is too high to make love”, mentions Katy Perry who at that moment gets up and decides to sit on Robert Pattinson’s legs.

The images correspond to the birthday of actress Shannon Woodward.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson are currently in serious relationships

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a daughter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They have been together since 2016, they share a daughter named Daisy and in 2019 they announced that they were getting married. Which was later postponed as it was revealed that the two’s work got in the way of their wedding plans.

A source assured Radar Online that so many work commitments were putting the relationship between the singer and the actor to the test, since they hardly saw each other. Which led them to take couples therapy to “work out their differences”.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: a relationship that remains anonymous

Robert Pattinson He does not hide his feelings publicly: he showed himself with Nina Schubert, with Kristen Stewart and with FKA Twings. But now, she would have found her great love and prefers not to expose herself too much.

In 2018, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began a stable relationship that continues to this day. Although they try to maintain anonymity, the truth is that they have repeatedly been seen walking around London, their hometown.

