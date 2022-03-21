The titans will have revenge, Godzilla versus Kong return to the big screen with a sequel

The 2021 Shortly after the first year of the pandemicthe cinemas they started to do a shy comeback, one of the films that was responsible for giving people back the magic of the big screen was Godzilla vs Kong. The fourth film of the so-called monsterverse from LegendaryEntertainment was a resounding success. At that time it was said that the story had come to an end, but the situation changed as the news arrived that the crossing of titans will have a sequel.

Adam Wingard, director of films like You’re Next or The Guest, was in charge of giving the public a visual feast by facing the emblematic Godzilla and King Kong. The film attracted a huge number of audiences despite the pandemic moment, its box office performance was more than enough proof as reached $469 million dollars worldwide.

The revenge is a fact.

According to a recent Deadline report, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 It’s a fact and it will start shoot later this year on QLD, Australia. This place is known for the saga, since the first installment was recorded there and also the introductory film of the alpha ape, Kong: Skull Island (2017).

At the moment the details of the plot and if it will have Wingard in the director’s chair are unknown. It is also unknown if the human cast will also show off their presence, remember that GvK featured Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick and Kyle Chandler.

Although at the end of Godzilla vs Kong there was no post-credits scene that predicted the return, the mere fact of the discovery of the “Hollow Earth”, the place that housed the titans for thousands and thousands of years. This mystical place has a lot of stories to tell, from the origin of the race from kong or even as Godzilla became the supreme alpha.

Considering that Godzilla vs Kong 2 will start in late 2022, It is probable that we see the titans return to the ring by 2023.

