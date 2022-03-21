The titans will have revenge, Godzilla versus Kong return to the big screen with a sequel

The 2021 Shortly after the first year of the pandemicthe cinemas they started to do a shy comeback, one of the films that was responsible for giving people back the magic of the big screen was Godzilla vs Kong. The fourth film of the so-called monsterverse from LegendaryEntertainment was a resounding success. At that time it was said that the story had come to an end, but the situation changed as the news arrived that the crossing of titans will have a sequel.

Adam Wingard, director of films like You’re Next or The Guest, was in charge of giving the public a visual feast by facing the emblematic Godzilla and King Kong. The film attracted a huge number of audiences despite the pandemic moment, its box office performance was more than enough proof as reached $469 million dollars worldwide.

