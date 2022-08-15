The tops and flops of the second day of Ligue 1
Ligue 1 delivered its second chapter to us this weekend. At the end of this new day rich in goals, some players won over for their confirmation, others largely disappointed the supporters. For the occasion, the drafting of 90min has decided to concoct a little review of the results of this weekend of competition.
Again against Montpellier (5-2), Paris Saint-Germain was able to count on the precision of Neymar Jr. The Brazilian international once again took his team to the heights. The Auriverde striker scored twice and even let Kylian Mbappé shoot from the penalty spot.
His incessant activity was rewarded with the title of man of the match and the praise of Christophe Galtier.
After a successful first outing against OGC Nice (1-1), Toulouse FC can’t stop. Facing ESTAC Troyes (0-3), the purple team was realistic in front and impervious behind. An imposing performance allowing the TFC to remain undefeated.
Toulouse recruited cleverly and kept its Ligue 2 executives, the results are only logical in relation to the transfer window carried out.
Clermont Foot had taken on water when it entered the running against PSG (0-5). Outside, the Auvergnats rebounded perfectly. Led 0-2 at the break, the CF63 took advantage of the expulsion of Emmanuel Agbadou to perform an incredible ascended.
Four goals in 25 minutes including a double for Komnen Andric, and the Clermont machine was back. A nice rebound despite a still feverish defense.
AS Monaco was close to tragedy. From the start (15th minute), Youssouf Fofana was sent off for a big sole. Le Rocher had to take out Wissam Ben Yedder to compensate and turn around. In the end, Breel Embolo responded perfectly to Gaëtan Laborde for a miraculous 1-1.
Axel Disasi had however had the opportunity half an hour into the game to score a penalty, well saved by Steve Mandanda. With their backs to the wall, Monaco contained Rennes’ enthusiasm well.
This second day of Ligue 1 saw its first inter-club tensions appear. The meeting between FC Lorient and Olympique Lyonnais has been postponed due to a dilapidated lawn. OL management refused to allow their players to play a single minute on this far from green carpet. A festival took place a few days before leaving holes everywhere.
Finding just as severe on the side of Ajaccio. Many balls flew everywhere with also a lawn dried up by the heat.
While Neymar and Lionel Messi were complicit and smiling, Kylian Mbappé was little involved. Tension had arisen with the Auriverde executive when he took the famous penalty. However, this problem seems deeper.
According to Romain Molina, the French international would have asked the management of PSG for the departure of Neymar during this summer transfer window. This would be one of the reasons that pushed Luis Campos to offer his Brazilian star throughout Europe. Except that, the captain of the Seleção would have learned it.
As a result, the two men would hardly speak to each other. A terrible storm while PSG had shone against Montpellier (5-2).
Olympique de Marseille had a dream start against Reims (1-4). However, OM quickly came down from their footing against Brest (1-1). After a correct first period concluded by the goal of Nuno Tavares, the Phocaeans completely lost their footing.
Pierre Lees-Melou equalized in a very good way by plunging the Marseille team into doubt. Almost no chances and sterile possession… The SB29 would certainly have even deserved the victory with more than 15 shots attempted. Igor Tudor still has work to do.
Stade Rennais had everything to win. The SRFC dominated even before the expulsion of Youssouf Fofana. However, we had to wait until the hour mark to see Laborde open the scoring. Alexander Nübel multiplied the stops and Rennes the harvest.
However, the Breton team did not hold the score for more than ten minutes, Embolo equalized. In numerical superiority for 80 minutes, the men of Bruno Génesio brought back only one point from Monaco (1-1). Terrible underperformance…
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this third episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellemwe are going to establish our Top and Flop 3 of Barça recruits of the 2010s! Click here to subscribe to the podcast