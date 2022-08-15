The tops and flops of the second day of Ligue 1

His incessant activity was rewarded with the title of man of the match and the praise of Christophe Galtier.

Toulouse recruited cleverly and kept its Ligue 2 executives, the results are only logical in relation to the transfer window carried out.

Four goals in 25 minutes including a double for Komnen Andric, and the Clermont machine was back. A nice rebound despite a still feverish defense.

Axel Disasi had however had the opportunity half an hour into the game to score a penalty, well saved by Steve Mandanda. With their backs to the wall, Monaco contained Rennes’ enthusiasm well.

Finding just as severe on the side of Ajaccio. Many balls flew everywhere with also a lawn dried up by the heat.

According to Romain Molina, the French international would have asked the management of PSG for the departure of Neymar during this summer transfer window. This would be one of the reasons that pushed Luis Campos to offer his Brazilian star throughout Europe. Except that, the captain of the Seleção would have learned it.

As a result, the two men would hardly speak to each other. A terrible storm while PSG had shone against Montpellier (5-2).

Pierre Lees-Melou equalized in a very good way by plunging the Marseille team into doubt. Almost no chances and sterile possession… The SB29 would certainly have even deserved the victory with more than 15 shots attempted. Igor Tudor still has work to do.

However, the Breton team did not hold the score for more than ten minutes, Embolo equalized. In numerical superiority for 80 minutes, the men of Bruno Génesio brought back only one point from Monaco (1-1). Terrible underperformance…



