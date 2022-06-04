The trailer for The Gray Man, the new film by Ana de Armas, is here

The trailer of The Gray Manthe new film by the Cuban Anne of Armsalready made its appearance this Tuesday in Netflix.

“It’s finally here,” the actress wrote on her Instagram account, referring to the debut of the trailer for one of this year’s most anticipated movies, and that she herself announced a day earlier on the social network.

From the trailer it seems that The Gray Man It will give a lot to talk about before its premiere, especially because of the expectations it is accumulating.

Excellent photography and locations, intrigue, lots of action, special effects and excellent performances, that and more is what the trailer of the film directed by the brothers leaves us Joe and Anthony Russo.

The most expensive film in the history of the platform streamingwith a cost of $200 millionis starring the actors Chris Evans Y Ryan Goslingbut we will have to wait until July 15 for its theatrical release and the 22nd of that same month to see it on Netflix.

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man / Collage: Instagram Ana de Armas

The film follows in the footsteps of an independent assassin and former CIA member, Court Gentry, played by Gosling, who after being released from prison is pursued around the world by a former partner and former CIA officer, Lloyd Hansen, role assumed by Evans.

Ana de Armas, meanwhile, plays the agent Dani Miranda, who is responsible for covering the back of the gray man (Court Gentry). According to the progress, it can be guessed that her role is also accompanied by a lot of action; another foray into Hollywood which apparently continues to position the actress.

Anne of Arms in The Gray Man / Photo: Instagram Ana de Armas

The Gray Man is an action thriller based on the first part of the series of the same name by American writer Mark Greaney, a book with which he made his debut and which was published in 2009.

Does this mean that there will be other film deliveries? For the time being, all you have to do is enjoy the progress and wait with a lot, but a lot of patience, for the premiere.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.