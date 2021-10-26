News

The Trench: the canceled Aquaman spin-off reveals its cards

In April of this year, Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of two film projects related to its DC Comics intellectual property, namely New Gods by Ava DuVernay e The Trench, the spin-off of Aquaman directed by James Wan. The latter should in fact have been a toned film horror, centered on the group of deadly amphibious creatures that appeared in the film released in 2018 (here at a special price). In addition to Wan, the film featured the involvement of Noah Gardner (Calls) And Aidan Fitzgerald (Calls) to the script e Peter Safran (Aquaman) in the role of producer.

The reason why Warner Bros. canceled the Aquaman spin-off known as the The Trench it had never been revealed publicly, although now Wan has explained that the project would be a film starring the character of Black Manta, interpreted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (here the original news). The confirmation came via Instagram when some fans asked the director if it was possible one day to see a TV series dedicated to Black Manta, perhaps on HBO Max.

The saga dedicated to the DC hero played by Jason Momoa will continue, as Warner Bros. has confirmed that the sequel to James Wan’s cinecomic, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will arrive in American cinemas on December 16, 2022. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first chapter, will also return for the sequel of the film, which will see in the cast – in addition of course to Momoa – also Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereuse, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as Captain Murk and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry. The plot is still shrouded in mystery, even if some rumors have anticipated that the adventure will tell of the clash with some extraterrestrial entities in the city of Necrus, a sort of distorted version of Atlantis.

