The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard already has a film (‘Hot take’) and a documentary (‘The US Trial’) | Film and Television

Just 3 months after one of the most mediatic trials of recent times ended, we already have on some streaming platforms both the first film inspired by the events that happened during the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and a documentary.

In the case of the big screen, the name of the film is Hot Take and the argument, as we have already informed you, was to tell the legal battle that confronted both interpreters with crossed accusations of defamation. A case that fell, provisionally on the side of the actor, unlike the one held in the United Kingdom that was in favor of his former sentimental partner and actress.

With Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp and Megan Davis playing Amber Heard, the characterizations are the most successful of a film that walks on the edge between the biopic and the soap opera, recreating some rough moments of the marriage of actors.

And despite the fact that fidelity to reality is not one of the great problems of this film, there are those who prefer not to surrender into the hands of fiction and enjoy the cinema but the documentary. And the good news is that since the same month of September there is also a documentary about this famous trial that It was released on Discovery + under the title of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard The US Trial.

This non-fiction consists of two episodes or chapters in which an extensive tour is made of what were dozens of hours of trial and statements. But in addition to what could be seen through the online broadcast from the court, what is truly striking about this documentary is what was not seen.

The US Trial It provides exclusive material from the trial, such as interviews with the Depp-Heard couple’s lawyers, analysis by legal experts and journalists who followed the day-to-day of the case, and much more that awaits you on the aforementioned platform.

Beyond the publicity with which both interpreters wanted to lead their separation, the truth is that it has become one of the main sources of entertainment in 2022. And this despite the fact that during the sessions both one and the other were portrayed not very positive way and being the paradigmatic example of a mutual toxic relationship.