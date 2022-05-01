The true origin behind the ‘ta-ta-tá’ of Professor Jirafales in El Chavo del 8

The Chavo del 8 had funny characters during his existence on the air, one of the most endearing was the Professor Jirafales, who reacted in a peculiar way when listening to the nonsense of his students and said the unforgettable ‘ta-ta-ta’.

What is the origin of Professor Jirafales’ ‘ta-ta-tá’?

But few know the real reason why Professor Jirafales usually says ‘ta-ta-tá’ every time he gets angry, either by some phrase of El Chavo del Ocho when he says ‘El Maestro Sausage‘ or because the other guys drive him crazy.

The expression was immortalized by Ruben Aguirre, Although the origin of this phrase is unknown, the “TA Ta ta” It is a classic of the program and was even imitated by some comedians.

through a video, Rubén Aguirre revealed where his phrase came fromit should be noted that this published video is a fragment of an interview that was conducted when he no longer had any commitment to Roberto Gomez Bolanos.

According to Rubén Aguirre, the phrase “Ta-ta-tá” was expressed by one of his teachers at school, but he did it in a different waysince it was not with the vigor of Professor Jirafales and they did it slowly.

As the phrase stayed in his memory, Ruben Aguirre decided to adopt it but with greater strength and energy, something that distinguished him within the Classroom of The Chavo of the Eight.

But the phrase also came to the program “El Chapulin Colorado” when Professor Jirafales had to educate a group of children at school and El Chavo del Ocho used to fill his patience.

What nicknames did Professor Jirafales have?

On the other hand, the character of Rubén Aguirre had several nicknames that gave him El Chavo del Ocho and the other students, Stopped Railway, Master Longaniza, the Garrocha with Legs, Raw Spaghetti and others.

Other nicknames that gave Professor Jirafales a hard time were The Saltillo Slide, The Riata de Jaripeo, The Cebado Step, The Unrolled Intestine, The Telephone Pole, The Red Light and The Column of Independence, everyone made him angry and he said the classic ‘ta-ta-tá’.

Once the show was over with El Chavo del Ocho, Ruben Aguirre had a serious economic decline and later suffered a traffic accident. He later developed diabetes and other ailments until he passed away on June 17, 2016.

Thus, Rubén Aguirre did the ‘ta-ta-tá’ a mythical phrase for Professor Jirafales, one of the most endearing and classic characters of El Chavo del Ocho.