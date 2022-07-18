The two Medicine graduates from the University of Granada who are among the best MIRs this year

That excellent graduates come out of the Faculty of Medicine is not news. The raw material used in the university center is exceptional. This is proven by the court notes with which the little more than 250 new entrants each year access. And also what happens after. In tests as demanding as the MIR exam, the University of Granada is the Andalusian faculty with the best results. In this last call, very complicated by the persistence of the pandemic, 91.7% of UGR graduates managed to exceed the cut-off mark and 37.3% of the students who graduated from the PTS faculty were in what is called the strong group or 73rd percentileaccording to the results released by the Ministry of Health.

Two UGR graduates have been placed among those who have obtained the best grades in this test. Daniel Muñoz Barba (number 124 on a list with more than 11,000 people presented) and Raúl Fernández García (number 128) completed their Medicine studies at the UGR. They have prepared with the intensity that the MIR test requires and now they carry out their residence in the same center, the Virgen de las Nieves in Granada. The first has chosen Surgical Medical Dermatology and Venereology, while the second has opted for the Digestive System specialty.









The first year of these two young graduates was marked by the transfer of the Faculty from Avenida de Madrid to the new PTS building. They were complex moments, of which Muñoz Barba remembers above all the mobility problems. After that, the two had to face the pandemic in the final stretch of their studies. They were in fifth grade when it was decided to suspend face-to-face teaching to go online. “From the University they updated quite well,” says the Valdepeñero, who even had to process a special permit to return to Granada for the notes. The sixth year, which in Medicine is dedicated to internships in health centers in what is known as rotation, was also marked by difficulties. The incorporation of the students to the internship program had to be adjusted to the pandemic, which generated uncertainty and protests, recalls the Almerian. “Those were difficult moments” comment on that.

They can say that so helpful that everything comes out. His training stage at the Faculty was followed by a preparation course for the MIR. In the case of Daniel Muñoz, from home and at the MIR Asturias Academy. “At first it is difficult to adapt to the routine,” he confesses about these months of work, in which he has dedicated up to eleven hours of study a day to prepare the agenda. “Physically it shows” the effect of so much time in front of the notes, he adds. Before the exam, the decision of the Ministry not to establish a specific protocol for positive cases (which implied that whoever could not attend the test due to Covid lost the year) made this young man decide to isolate himself “for fear” of a contagion that would ruin all the effort. In this he agrees with Raúl Fernández, who trained with CTO Granada. Fear of contagion “affected us all”. In fact, this forced them to change their routine and only have contact with a very narrow group of people.

Before those previous moments, Raúl Fernández points out that the key to preparing the MIR was to maintain a stable routine for much of the year, with a final sprint of three months in which the study days lasted up to twelve hours. He prepared himself with other colleagues from the UGR “as best as possible.” The routine he mentions consisted of intensive days of study, but also with breaks to play sports, a resource that Daniel Muñoz also used. Before the exam he had time to ride a bike and “take my nerves away”. Once done, and with the simulations of the qualifications, the satisfaction of a magnificent result for both arrived. Muñoz chose the specialty of Dermatology, which he performs at the Virgen de las Nieves. “I enjoy the consultations and also the operating room”, he indicates about the reason for choosing him. “It was clear to me that I was going to stay in Granada.”

For his part, Fernández opted for a “very broad” specialty, which is dedicated to the digestive system. This allows working with “a large number of organs” and also stands out for its interventionist part, lists the man from Almería. “I saw it very complete.” Ahead, three years of residence that will complete their training and their vision of this profession to which they have come by vocation, an argument that, according to the Almeria native, must also be taken care of. “What wears out the most are the working conditions”, he points out about the day to day that they already live in the first person.