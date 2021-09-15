The Undoing on Tv8, previews of the last episode: how will the entire series end?

The Undoing, the last episode on Tv8 on September 21st: how will the series end?

The time has already come for Italian viewers to dismiss the tv series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. After just two appointments, Tv8 will broadcast the ending of The Undoing Tuesday 21 September in the early evening. Furthermore, as is now known, the show will complete the compelling narrative by finally revealing the identity of themurderer of Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis). In particular, the episodes aired next Tuesday will be titled “Trial with fury” and “Cursed truth” and will stage the start of the trial against Jonathan Fraser. The latter’s wife, extremely sure of her husband’s innocence, will be forced to reevaluate her position when her mother-in-law, Janet, reveals that on the occasion of the death of Katie, the protagonist’s sister, Jonathan showed no sorrow. A confession, the latter, which will push Grace Fraiser to hypothesize that the partner suffers from a narcissistic personality disorder.

Loading... Advertisements

The Undoing, final advances on Tv8: the murder weapon frames Jonathan Fraser

Called to testify by the defense lawyer, who in the meantime will continue to indicate Fernando Alves as responsible for Elena’s murder, Grace Fraser he will then present his diagnosis to the court admitting, in fact, that there is no reason to find Jonathan not guilty. As if that weren’t enough, the previews on the ending of The Undoing reveal that the murder weapon, a hammer, will be found by Henry in the family beach house. Overwhelming proof, the latter, that Haley Fitzgerald will strongly suggest to destroy. Now with no way out and with his back to the wall, Jonathan will confess, therefore, that he is solely responsible for the Elena’s death.

Advances The Undoing on Tv8, Jonathan Fraser is the killer of Elena: will Grace forgive him?

Finally, the previews on the latest episode of The Undoing on Tv8 (HERE all the curiosities), reveal that Jonathan Fraser will confess his own crime to his son Henry. Surrounded by the police, now ready to arrest him, the character played by Hugh Grant he will therefore evaluate the possibility of ending his life. It will only be thanks to the arrival of Grace that Jonathan will change his mind, as he is convinced that his wife is still willing to give him the umpteenth chance. Will it really be like this?