The United States and 11 other countries warned the Houthis of consequences if they continued their attacks in the Red Sea.

An Israeli ship in the Red Sea (Europa Press/Contact/IDF)

usa and others 11 countries, Involved Germany, United Kingdom and JapanHe demanded this on Wednesday Houthis An “immediate” end to their attacks and warned them that they would “take responsibility for the consequences” if they did not stop them.

“Our message is now clear: we call for an immediate end to these illegal attacks and the release of illegally detained ships and crew,” they said in a joint statement. Italy, Belgium, Canada, Denmark and New Zealand.

The Houthis have launched numerous missiles and drones over the past two and a half months against southern Israel and against ships flying the Jewish state flag or owned by Israeli companies. the Red Sea and strait Bab el Mandeb.

His actions have been widely condemned by the Western community, while residents of Houthi-controlled areas have celebrated, calling for more support for the Shia movement in Gaza.

“If the Houthis continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and the free flow of commerce in the region’s vital sea routes, they will take responsibility for the consequences. “We remain committed to the rules-based international order and to holding rogue actors accountable for illegal seizures and attacks,” the 12 countries said.

File image of Houthi rebels in Yemen (Hani al-Ansi/dpa)



His note emphasized that these attacks are in the Red Sea “Illegal, unacceptable and deeply destabilizing” And they have “no legal justification.”

“Attacks on ships, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats and missiles, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such ships, are a direct threat to the freedom of navigation that forms the basis of global trade. Works in. In one of the world’s most crucial sea routes,” he said.

The statement, supported by Australia, Bahrain and the Netherlands, stressed that these attacks “endanger the lives of innocent people around the world and are a major international problem that requires collective action.”

He reminded that about 15% of world maritime trade passes through the Red Sea, including “8% of world grain trade, 12% of world seaborne oil trade and 8% of world liquefied natural gas trade.”

on Tuesday United States Naval Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that Yemen’s Houthi Shia rebels released monday night Two ballistic missiles against the southern Red Sea who hit close many shipsWithout causing harm.

“On January 2, at around 9:30 pm Sanaa time (6:30 pm GMT), the Iran-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas under their control in Yemen towards the southern Red Sea. “Multiple commercial vessels in the area reported impacts with anti-ship ballistic missiles in surrounding waters, although none reported damage,” the US military said on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He indicated that these actions ”They endangered the lives of dozens of innocent sailors and will continue to disrupt the free flow of international trade that it represents twenty-fourth attack According to the United States, against merchant shipping in the southern Red Sea since November 19.

(with information from EFE)