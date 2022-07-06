The United States deports 44 Dominicans after serving sentences

Santo Domingo, DR.

The United States government deported this Tuesday to the country 44 former Dominican prisoners after serving sentences accused of drug traffickinghomicides, assaults, violation of immigration laws and other federal crimes.

They came back to the country in a plane registration No. N802TJ of the Swift Air LLC airline, registered with flight No.3304, from Alexandria, United States USA

The flight arrived in the country through the José Francisco Peña Gómez Las Américas International Airport, after making a stop in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

So far this year 2022, the United States immigration authorities have returned to the Dominican Republic 667 nationals after serving sentences in that nation accused of various crimes.

Of the 44 returnees, 17 were accused of drug trafficking and the others for charges such as: violating US immigration laws, robbery, assault, homicide and other misdemeanors.

From the airport the Dominicans were transferred by buses to the Deportation Retention Center in Haina, where they are investigated and purged to establish if they have pending issues before the Dominican justice system.

According to the statistics offered during the past year 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, the United States government repatriated to the Dominican Republic some 1,428 nationals who had previously served sentences in that country and were on the repatriation list.

The repatriations of nationals occur through extraction agreements signed by the North American government and the Dominican Republic, established since 1910 and reaffirmed in 2014.