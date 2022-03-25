The United States will facilitate the shipment of food to Cuba to alleviate the shortage on the island

A message from the United States Embassy in Cuba explains that it is clearing the way for the shipment of food to Cuba, given the acute and sustained food shortage on the island.

Through the note, published on the social network Twitter, the United States Embassy in Cuba recalls, however, that during the year 2021, approximately 300 million dollars were exported to Cuba, mainly in agricultural products.

On the other hand, a more detailed statement released by the US embassy itself indicates that the exemptions to the embargo on the island government favor the help required by “private citizens and religious groups.” These include “food, medicine and medical equipment that the Cuban people desperately need during a historic crisis.”

A few weeks ago, the United States Department of the Treasury gave the go-ahead for a Canadian company to manage the sending of remittances to Cuba

Previously, the Democratic Administration of Joe Biden has assured that today the State Department is evaluating with NGOs and private equity companies how to “accelerate the export of basic goods and medical equipment such as syringes, personal protective equipment and much-needed food.” This, in accordance with the authorization issued by the Department of State and the Department of Transportation, so that two private charter airlines can deliver more than 2.7 tons of aid to various Cuban cities.

In recent hours, the United States Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, has also said: “The Cuban people are facing a shortage of food, medicine and other essential items. Through licensing and priority exports, the US government has met and will continue to meet these vital needs for the Cuban people.”

