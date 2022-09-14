The University of Puerto Rico eliminates the requirement of masks in all its campuses

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) today, Wednesday, eliminated the mandatory use of a mask in all its campuses, in line with the new administrative order issued yesterday by the Department of Health that annulled its compulsory use in certain places.

“The use of masks in the rooms and classrooms at the University of Puerto Rico is optional”highlighted Luis Ferrao, president of the educational institution, in a circular letter.

However, he urged that measures such as hand washing and maintaining a space of between 3 and 6 feet between people be continued.

“The use of masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus will be recommended, but not mandatory in educational institutions, collective transport, pharmacies or in long-term care homes. announced yesterday the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado.

In written statements, the head reported, however, that the use of masks remains mandatory in health facilities, including emergency rooms, hospitals, doctor’s offices and clinical laboratories. In the case of pharmacies, meanwhile, its use will only be required in the prescription area.

Health Administrative Order 2022-548 also warns that the agency does not promote requiring a negative COVID-19 result to allow visitors to enter long-term care homes for the elderly or community homes that serve the population of people with disability.

According to Salud, as of yesterday, Puerto Rico was at a moderate level of community transmission. At the pediatric level, meanwhile, yesterday the hospital occupation by COVID-19 was 3%, while in adults it does not exceed 4%.