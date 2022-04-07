The UPR decrees an academic and administrative recess in all campuses due to the general blackout

The interim president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayra Olavarría Cruz, informed through written statements that all the campuses will enter an academic and administrative recess due to the general blackout caused by a breakdown in the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla.

Olavarría Cruz indicated that “due to the unexpected situation in the country’s electricity service, and in agreement with the body of rectors of the university system, we decree an academic and administrative recess for tomorrow, Thursday, April 7.”

“The safety of our university community and a healthy learning and work environment are priority issues for this administration,” added Olavarría Cruz.

A breakdown in the switchyard at the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla would have caused a general blackout tonight, Wednesday, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and LUMA Energy reported separately.