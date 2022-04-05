The video that was key to the arrest of Leonardo Cositorto in the DR

the owner of Generation Zoe, Leonardo Cositortowho was a fugitive from Argentine justice for repeated fraud, was arrested yesterday in the area of Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic by agents of Interpol and the National Police.

Information provided by the researchers confirms that social networks played a key role in his capture.

A source from TN Noticias pointed out that the live broadcasts he made from his social networks at least once a day were decisive in finding him.

They explained, they checked the IP addresses from which the fugitive was connecting and thus they arrived at Dominican Republic.

However, there were several marked addresses that appeared, so the researchers analyzed in detail the images of the funds of houses that were for rent in Holy Sunday in order to identify from which one was communicating Leonardo Cositorto.

After at least three negative raids they finally found the precise location of the place where the fugitive was staying and since Interpol Argentina alerted their peers Dominican Republic to carry out the arrest.

The information was confirmed by Prosecutor’s Office of Instruction of the second shift town Mariain charge of Juliana Companys.

The clue that led to the arrest of Cositorto had surfaced a couple of weeks ago and the work of the staff at the Federal Investigation Division of Fugitives and Extraditions of Interpol Argentina finished surrounding the scammer.

ZOE generation

The file began on November 12 of last year as a result of the complaint of an individual who requested that an alleged fraud and economic fraud be investigated against the treasury by the organization “Generación Zoe”.

At the beginning of January 2021, the National Securities Commission (CNV) had announced that it initiated an administrative summary against Generación Zoe SA, Universidad del Trading SA and the founder of these companies, Leonardo Cositorto, for the possible realization of a public offering and irregular intermediation in the capital market.

Only on February 18 was the case made known after several raids ordered by the prosecutor Companys in Villa María and Buenos Aires after receiving a series of complaints promoted by affected savers who had invested in the organization led by Cositorto.

The complaints are for fraud through investment maneuvers with the system known as a “ponzi” or “pyramidal” scheme, which consists of raising funds with promises of payment of generous profits in interest that never materialize.