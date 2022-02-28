The Walking Dead Season 11B: The Reason Maggie Let Leah Survive

The final moments of the first episode of the second part of the 11th season of The Walking Dead surprised all fans with what Maggie did against the Reapers, leaving only one survivor, their leader. But, this may be the reason why he left her alive.

The return of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead has surprised all zombie drama fans, not only because of the show’s history with the Reapers and the Commonwealth, but also because of the actions Maggie took (Lauren Cohan) in the last moments of the episode, after killing all the reapers and leaving only one survivor. Spoiler alert!

The Walking Dead Season 11B: Why did Maggie let Leah survive?

The brutal in the premiere of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, put an end to the conflict that the Reapers had against Maggie’s group. However, both groups were going to leave in peace without looking for trouble again, but in an unexpected turn of events Maggie takes her gun and kills all of her members, leaving only Leah alive (lynn collins), but not before shooting her in the back and leaving her badly injured.

At first Daryl’s plan (Norman Reedus), was for both groups to separate and put the violence aside. But, as expected, Leah was not about to leave without making one last attempt on the lives of her enemies. After several discussions, the Reapers abandoned their weapons and when they turned their backs to leave, Maggie decided to change her mind and finish them off, but letting her leader Leah escape badly injured.

Maggie clearly saw how Leah escaped with her life without chasing her, however, fans assure that the clear explanation for why she let her survive is because of the relationship she had with Daryl. Although she clearly didn’t do what he wanted to leave them alone, she still values ​​her opinion and friendship. For this reason, it is possible that she decided not to go after Leah to kill her. Check out the scene below in the video.

But, the fact that Leah didn’t die in the fight might have prevented the conflict between her and Daryl from escalating further, but it seems like it hasn’t prevented that scenario entirely. Because he followed her to where she was hiding with her wound and asked her to disappear from her and that she never come back to avoid problems or being killed himself.

However, a look from Daryl at the end of the episode hinted that he was genuinely upset and disappointed in his actions. What could mean various problems in the future between the two, they let it be seen in the final scenes of the episode, with Daryl joining the Commonwealth army and arriving with weapons to threaten Hilltop, Maggie’s home. It only remains to wait for the next episodes of The Walking Dead to see the development of this final story.