The Walking Dead: The death of this character was the one that caused the most tears on the set

The Walking Dead has been on the air for 11 long and intense seasons on AMC. Throughout the run of the series, in addition to the characters, its interpreters have established close ties on the set of the series, to the point of feeling affected at the time when someone must leave forever.

March 26, 2022 00:58 a.m.

The Walking Dead will be coming to an end, after the drama inspired by the works written by Robert Kirkman ends its story with season 11 through the broadcast network AMC. The final episode of the second part of this installment is scheduled for April 10, and a third third is scheduled to appear on screens in the fall of 2022.

Hershel’s death on The Walking Dead was the most tearful on the set of the AMC series

Television’s most successful zombie series may be coming to an end after 11 seasons, but one of the actors who starred in the first few seasons of The Walking Dead recently spoke at a panel at the Fandemic Tour Atlanta held last week. few days, referring to the scene that brought him to tears during his time on the long-running series.

Just as fans will remember, on The Walking Dead, David Morrissey brought to life the villainous Governor who tried to assassinate several fan favorites, including Michonne (danai gurira) and Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln). However, the one who was unlucky was Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), who was killed by him when he decapitated him with a sword.

In the AMC series, The Governor showed the group of survivors what horror was like by holding Hershel and Michonne hostage. But it was not until the end of the fourth installment when Andrew Lincoln’s character witnessed how he murdered Maggie’s father with the sword (Lauren Cohan).

David Morrissey confessed that he was upset when he found out that The Governor had to kill Hershel in The Walking Dead

Unfortunately, Hershel had to die on The Walking Dead and so Scott Wilson had to go. Without a doubt, his departure caused tears among the cast members of the successful series. In addition, he also generated some annoyance in David Morrissey. This Morrissey confessed during the event:

“We’re all upset [cuando nos matan]. What really pissed me off was killing Hershel. read [el guión]you turned it upside down to make sure you were still alive [risas]. As the season goes on you think: ‘Someone is going to leave’. I got to the trailer, I looked [el guión] and I saw that he had killed Scott. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I said to myself, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to be able to walk down the street again. This is going to kill me [risas]. So it was very hard.”

Without a doubt, Hershel’s death has been one of the saddest on The Walking Dead. Scott Wilson died of leukemia at the age of 76 in October 2018, and was one of the best men David Morrissey has ever worked with or known, the interpreter of The Governor said.