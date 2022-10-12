The wall of mirrors is in trend in interior design

It’s one of the great design tricks: Want to make a room feel more open and light without removing a single wall? Just add a wall of mirrors. (Sure, a single mirror can achieve similar results, but where’s the fun in something so basic?)

It’s not exactly a new trick. Some examples that come to mind are the mirrored sunroom reflecting the verdant garden of Elsie de Wolfe’s French country house, Villa Trianon, and the dazzling mirrored room in Valerian Rybar and Jean-François Daigre’s Parisian apartment, which was the cover of AD in October 1989. But lately we have noticed a particular variant of the solution to expand the space: a grid of mirrors – often aged, instead of super polished and reflective – that covers a large swath of a wall. Thus, the room is opened and a certain decorative neutrality is achieved.

At first glance, you don’t even notice it’s there, but “it doubles the width of the kitchen,” explains the AD100 interior designer Nate Berkus on the antique mirror he and his husband Jeremiah Brent used to cover a wall they couldn’t remove (it houses vents for multiple apartments) in their New York apartment: “The kitchen is one of the things we love most about the apartment Being able to see it regardless of which direction you’re facing makes us very happy,” he mentions in the video you can watch above.

For other examples, check out Sienna Miller’s English country house, in which a similar interpretation opens things up in the cozy dining room. Or Bunny Williams’ apartment in Manhattan, where a grid of custom mercury glass panels by Stephen Cavallo lines the living room wall.