The WhatsApp trick to see someone’s photos secretly

WhatsApp is one of the apps in which we consume the most private and important conversations of our days, often many significant moments of our human relationships take place in there. Whether this is a good or a bad thing I don’t know, what is certainly true is that the privacy issue in WhatsApp is crucial, precisely for these reasons.

Entering the platform means being immediately tracked in one’s movements, everyone knows when we are online and when we are offline. While when we enter a chat our contacts know whether or not we read what they write to us and whether or not we look at the images they send us.

WarchiGetty Images

All of this can be heavy, but don’t give up, there are ways to survive this grip. One of these will be used to look at the photos that our friends send us without letting them know, secretly.

Android phones usually save chat contents in a special folder. So what you have to do is log in to this place without going through the app. It will be a safe shortcut to being invisible.

Sometimes you find a “download” folder that contains these contents, sometimes you just need to go to the gallery. For example, on the Samsung Galaxy S20 you access the settings, then go to the Storage section and then click on File. At that point you might find the com.whatsapp folder which contains the content they sent you.

