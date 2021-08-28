The White Lotus and the obsession of the series for the resorts

Escaping any definition and mixing drama, comedy and social satire, this is a very original miniseries but which also fits into a recent trend: that of vivisecting the most intimate and contradictory spaces of privilege

It is difficult to summarize a viewing experience as The White Lotus, Hbo production in six episodes coming up on Sky Atlantic and Now from August 30th. We could start from the wonder of the setting in a super luxury resort on Maui (where a room can cost $ 25,000 a night), immersed in the stunning nature of Hawaii. Or the soundtrack so punctuated and recurring as to be obsessive and repulsive. Or again from the seemingly insignificant plot: the life of a group of guests during a week’s vacation in a very expensive tropical hotel. Nevertheless The White Lotus, created by the creator of School of Rock And Enlightment Mike White, is much more than its individual elements, resulting in a mosaic of idiosyncrasies very human held together by social satire and very dark humor.

Also the genre of this series it defies any definition. In fact, it starts with a prologue which is actually a flash forward: someone was somehow killed in the resort. Back seven days, one can continually wonder who will end up, confident that the most obvious predictions will not come true. But instead of unraveling like a classic murder mystery, the series proceeds with a wavy trend, which laps the personal drama to get it out of grotesque comedy, exaggerating any situation of discomfort and unleashing the lowest instincts (believe us, sometimes very low) of the characters involved so as to unleash even embarrassed laughter. Then painting above all the dream vacation of these rich, white and privileged people, each veined however by its own baggage of disturbances and unpleasantness, one cannot but run into one irreverent social portrait, in which the privilege itself from a polemical objective is almost transformed into an almost pathetic pretext, on which it is now also useless to rage.

The strength of The White Lotus it is also in his choral cast so heterogeneous: Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) she is an heiress desperate for the death of her mother, whose ashes she must disperse in the ocean; Nicole (Connie Britton) she is an entrepreneur who pretends to have a perfect family, despite her vanishing husband, a daughter who hates her with anticlassist poses and a son totally absorbed by her devices; Shane (Jake Lacy) is on honeymoon with his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) but under appearances the two hate each other and he does nothing but obsess over the fact that they’ve got the wrong suite. Although they have to pretend to be welcoming and helpful, the resort employees also wear one uncomfortable mask, mostly Armond (the Murray Bartlett from Looking), hotel manager with a history of addictions that will trigger a bizarre spiral that as a perfect guest will lead him to hate the whole of humanity.

This series is really a very original unicum, in which more or less irrelevant details (a wrong room, a suspended diagnosis, a hidden pregnancy, a summer fling, etc.) degenerate to become at the same time the most unmanageable of tragedies and the most hilarious of paradoxes. The biting peculiarity of The White Lotus stands out even more as, by pure chance, in Italy it came out a few days after Nine Perfect Strangers, a miniseries that has very similar premises as it focuses on a group of privileged guests in an extra-luxury spa run by Nicole Kidman. The outcomes couldn’t be more different, as we have one here schizophrenic farce which is pure entertainment and there we see one psychological dripping curious but exhausting. In common, however, the two series really have a perspective that wants to vivisect the privilege, digging deep in a humanity that has always told itself only thanks to superstructures and facade stereotypes.

It is interesting to glimpse in these two series too other trends that characterize the most recent serial productions. They are, in fact, both so-called bottle show, that is, series shot in a place concluded and with a limited number of characters: this is definitely one consequence of Covid, which also forced the productions to limit the interactions between the actors and the movements between various locations. But it is also a consequence of a psychological need, let’s say, to concentrate entomologically on a microcosm, observing its limits and triggering reactions to excessive promiscuity. The recent Netflix series Director almost all of it takes place within a university’s literature department, while the upcoming one Scenes from a wedding it reduces almost everything to the marital home of a middle-class couple immersed in a binary confrontation.

Even in a broader sense, they are also these all situations of privilege restricted, cornered by a close and very punctual look. From BoJack Horseman to Maniac passing through Euphoria, there are also many series that talking about rehab and detox, even here perhaps metaphorically to suggest an era of transition in which it is necessary to expel personal demons and more. But the most recent examples need an even more circumscribed and high-ranking dimension to work, especially playing with contrasts. As if to say, even if a certain social class has dominated an entire world for centuries, its crisis is evident from its own more intimate and limited spaces, in a narrative experiment that is as claustrophobic as it is enlightening.