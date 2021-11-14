The winners of the Ratzinger Prize in conversation with the Pope Emeritus

In the monastery “Mater Ecclesiae” the four personalities awarded the Ratzinger Prize by Pope Francis

Vatican News

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI received the four personalities who received the Ratzinger Prize from Pope Francis on Saturday 13 November.











The award ceremony took place in the morning in the Sala Clementina of the Apostolic Palace and the meeting took place in the afternoon in the “Mater Ecclesiae” Monastery. They were accompanied by the president of the Vatican Foundation Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI, Father Federico Lombardi.

The academics are: prof. Jean-Luc Marion and Prof. Tracey Rowland, to whom the Prize was awarded in 2020 but, due to the pandemic, there was no award ceremony; Prof. Hanna-Barbara Gerl-Falkovitz and prof. Ludger Schwienhorst-Schönberger, who received it for 2021.











During the meeting, which lasted one hour, which was also attended by Monsignor Georg Gänswein, each of the academics was able to illustrate their work to Benedict XVI and converse with the Pope Emeritus. The audience ended with the recitation of the Ave Maria and the blessing given by the Pope Emeritus, who gave each one a medal and a rosary.