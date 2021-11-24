World

the world in the hands of this man – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read


New embarrassing public fool for Joe Biden. After the nap in worldview at the CoP26 of Glasgow and the further disaster of fart “prolonged and noisy” issued in the presence of the British premier Boris Johnson, the heir to the prince throne Charles of England and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles in a reserved face to face, the American president tripped … on the hunchback.

The big nigga. Joe Biden, disconcerting racist gaffe: United States in shock | Video

To take into account American and British sites, including the Sun, who share the video of the Head of the White House speaking from the institutional stage. The topic is of national significance, as Biden is talking about rising gas prices and the supply chain crisis. “And, by the way – underlined the president -, you may have heard yesterday the Walmart CEO on the steps we have taken. He said and I quote: ‘The combination of private business and government working together has been very successful.’ “

“End of listing”. Joe Biden’s public gaffe: watch the video

Biden's fart? Here's what happened. Luciana Littizzetto, the video that leaves Fazio di sasso | Look

“Throughout the supply chain, there is a lot of innovation – continued the Democratic leader -. Because of the actions we have taken, things have begun to change.” End quote “. And on these last words,” end of quote “, the journalists present and the social media users who began to comment on the incident were literally stunned.” End quote “is the formula used by spin doctor and come on ghostwriter presidential speeches to indicate the end of a quotation to the speaker. Biden didn’t have the readiness, or just the attention, to read those words without saying them aloud.

Joe Biden and the fart? The little voice about Camilla Parker Bowles: what no one had said yet, what an embarrassment

As reported by the New York Post, mocking him, according to many Biden users recalls Ron Burgundy, the disastrous and clumsy anchorman played in the cinema by the comedian Will Ferrell. But this, unfortunately, is the reality. And more and more Americans are wondering how long the country will be able to put up with a president who is inadequate in his words and gestures, but first of all in his policies.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Migrants on the Belarus-Poland border: those of Erdogan who injure, of Lukashenko perish

2 weeks ago

Boris Johnson, praise to Peppa Pig and the comparison with Moses

2 days ago

Attacked by a crocodile, he is saved thanks to the pocket knife

2 weeks ago

The conflict in Ethiopia can infect Eritrea

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button