The world’s first fully autonomous restaurant powered by artificial intelligence opens in Pasadena

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining momentum in all areas. and the world of burger restaurants couldn’t be left behind.

First restaurant Virtually autonomous world based on artificial intelligence He began offering his services in December in Southern California.

CaliExpress by Flippy, located at 561 East Green Street, Pasadena.offers burgers and fries prepared by robots that cook the meat and fry the potatoes until they are almost within customers’ reach.

People visiting the unique restaurant have the opportunity to see robots throughout the entire process, from start to finish. when preparing food after sending the order.

Employee intervention just place slices of meat and cheese on the grill and packaging hamburgers for delivery to customers.

Keep reading: This is Obama’s recommendation for those who want to learn about AI.

But the whole process of cooking meat and frying potatoes It’s the robots’ responsibilitythat remove food at just the right moment so customers can enjoy their burgers almost from the moment they leave the grill.

Flippy’s CaliExpress press release states that at this time The menu is very simple: hamburger, cheeseburger and fries..

Robotic arms are responsible for preparing hamburgers and frying potatoes. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE | AFP/Getty Images

The restaurant was possible, thank you to the partnership between Cali Groupadvanced technology holding company; Miso Robotics, creator of Flippythe world’s first robotic frying station with artificial intelligence, and PopIDa technology company that uses biometrics to simplify ordering and payment systems.

“AI-powered order taking and robotic cooking are enabling major chains powering the United States. Significantly improve quality, consistency and speed.“Rich Hull, CEO of Miso Robotics, said in a statement.

“As far as we know, this is the first operating restaurant in the world where, both orders and each cooking process are fully automatedJohn Miller, CEO of PopID, said in a press release.

Keep reading: How to create a secure ATM key according to ChatGPT.

Miller emphasized that combining these different technologies will create the most autonomous restaurant in the world. This is the culmination of years of researchdevelopment and investment in a family of revolutionary companies.

Flippy’s CaliExpress estimates that using this technology, slipping and burning will be virtually eliminated, as well as reduce food and edible oil waste.

The restaurant said in a statement that the kitchen could be run by a small team of people.

Keep reading: The CIA wants to create its own AI to catch criminals

Visitors to Flippy’s CaliExpress will not only be able to admire robots preparing burgers and fries, but also You will be able to see dancing robotic arms and experimental 3D printed artifacts. and photo exhibits, among other attractions.

For now, customers looking to try Flippy’s CaliExpress products… you need to make a reservation on their website, which can be accessed via this link.

When people register You can receive information about special offers and tour details, with the ability for schools and educational groups to book tours so future generations can learn more about artificial intelligence and its role in the kitchen.

Clients have the opportunity choose from 10 languages to make your reservation without any hassle.

CaliExpress by Flippy It only offers services from Monday to Friday.during lunch from 11:00 to 14:00 and during dinner from 17:00 to 20:00.

Expected to open in the future We officially announce the opening of CaliExpress from Flippy.

Keep reading:

· Bill Gates believes AI could help achieve a three-day work week

· Dealership AI tricks people into selling cars of the year for $1.

· Nature magazine selected ChatGPT as one of its 2023 Personalities.