The Zara set that can be a bride for less than €60

As far as weddings are concerned, each couple designs their special day according to their tastes and budget. In general, the bride’s dress is usually one of the highest expenses. However, currently there are many brides who prefer to avoid spending a lot of money on their dress and prefer resort to low cost garments.

In addition, in recent times, dresses are no longer the only option for the bride, opening up a wide range of alternatives for those who bet on different looks.

Examples of this are some celebrities What amal clooney, who opted for a two-tone ensemble of white palazzo pants and a navy-trimmed top for her civil wedding to George Clooney in Venice, Miriam Giovanelliwho opted for a white suit by designer María Escoté for her wedding with Xabi Ortega or the model Emily Ratajkowski who wore a mustard two-piece to marry actor Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Some famous celebrities for their different wedding bets are Amal Clooney, Miriam Giovanelli and Emily Ratajkowski.

For this reason, and taking as a reference to different and well-known personalities of the world celebritywe have come across a off-white set consisting of top and midi skirt that, in addition to being able to fit perfectly as a bridal look, is low cost, perfect for the Spring-Summer season and we have found it in Zara. Continue reading this article if you want to know why this set is ideal for your wedding.

Zara has the perfect ecru white outfit for the bride for less than €60

The detail that makes this set perfect to become the design that you will wear on your big day, is its satin fabric. The satin fabric brings elegance to the garments because it is very similar to silk. As to the pieces themselves, on the one hand, we find the round body top with lapel neck and short sleeves Y the front slit high waisted midi skirt.

Satin bodice with neck detail

The top pattern has a very subtle cut what perfectly complements the opening of the skirt, balancing like this the classic style with a fresher style. In this case, the closure is on the back with matching covered buttons. In addition, its sleeve is short, which makes it ideal for weddings that are going to be held during the next season. Its price is €25.95.

The pattern of the top and the opening of the skirt complement each other in such a way that they manage to balance a classic style with a fresher and more casual style.

Draped satin skirt

The high waisted skirt accentuates and slims the waist. In addition to the main opening that brings freshness to the whole, features a draped fabric detail to the front. As for its closure, the zipper is hidden in the seam. Its price is €29.95.

Accessories as add-on

Although it is an addition, you can always combine your look with accessories. This set has a very classic and simple look, so you may want to accompany it with certain accessories that, while maintaining its style, add a cheerful and chic touch.

An must-have accessory are earrings. Zara invites you to combine the set with some beige flower and beaded earrings. Coincidentally, these earrings they are also available in fuchsia colorin case you want to add color.

On the other hand, raw and gold are also a good option. If you prefer accessories in this tone, these earrings can be your best allies.

Flip flops

As a final touch, the shoe is also an essential accessory. Giving a more casual and jovial touch, Zara proposes you to combine her outfit with these off-white sandals with straps and a 5-centimeter heelperfect to lift your figure a little and endure throughout your special day without any discomfort.

Another option if you prefer a shoe more formal and taller, is this heeled shoe in raw white and undercut with a height of 8 centimeters.